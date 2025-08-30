Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (25-28 | 55-71) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (28-26 | 57-72), 1-0, on Thursday night at Coolray Field. The pitcher's duel last 1 hour, 57 minutes and was decided by one home run.

That home run came from David McCabe in the fourth inning. It was the only run Tides starter Carson Ragsdale allowed in 5.0 innings pitched. Josh Walker (1.1 IP, SO) and Albert Suárez (1.2 IP, 1 SO) combined for 3.0 innings of scoreless relief to hold Gwinnett.

Maverick Handley led the Tides with two hits, including a double. Norfolk has had three or less hits in three straight games, as they've lost four straight.

Game five of the series begins at 6:05 pm tomorrow night. RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.85) is on the hill for Norfolk.







