Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Norfolk Tides (25-28 | 55-71) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (28-26 | 57-72), 1-0, on Thursday night at Coolray Field. The pitcher's duel last 1 hour, 57 minutes and was decided by one home run.
That home run came from David McCabe in the fourth inning. It was the only run Tides starter Carson Ragsdale allowed in 5.0 innings pitched. Josh Walker (1.1 IP, SO) and Albert Suárez (1.2 IP, 1 SO) combined for 3.0 innings of scoreless relief to hold Gwinnett.
Maverick Handley led the Tides with two hits, including a double. Norfolk has had three or less hits in three straight games, as they've lost four straight.
Game five of the series begins at 6:05 pm tomorrow night. RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.85) is on the hill for Norfolk.
International League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Braves Legend Andruw Jones to Highlight 2026 Hot Stove Banquet - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.