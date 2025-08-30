Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens narrowly defeated the St. Paul Saints 2-1 Friday night. The Mud Hens relied heavily on their pitching staff to hold off the Saints. Toledo got ahead early, but struggled to tack on insurance runs late.
Making his first start for Toledo since July 3, Joe Miller was good for five innings in which he only allowed one run. He would earn five strikeouts in his outing, lowering his Triple-A ERA to 3.27.
The Mud Hens would give their pitcher some room to work with as they took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Jace Jung and Eduardo Valencia opened up the inning with a pair of singles to put runners on first and second. Kevin Newman would be credited with an RBI on a groundout to first base, before Andrew Navigato knocked a second run in on an RBI single.
A Gabby Gonzalez homer in the fourth allowed the Saints to cut the lead 2-1, but Miller then picked up three strikeouts to keep the Hens ahead.
Following Miller's five innings of action, Kodi Huerer would take over on the mound. He only pitched the sixth inning, allowing just one hit and earning two strikeouts in the process. Chase Lee then toed the rubber in the seventh, maintaining the 2-1 Toledo lead.
Unable to tack on any insurance, the Mud Hens turned to their high-leverage reliever Tyler Mattison in the ninth inning. Mattison's last outing was Tuesday in which he earned a blown save and the loss. This time around Mattison struck out the side to secure the 2-1 win for Toledo.
The Toledo Mud Hens and the St. Paul Saints will face off again Saturday 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.
Notables:
Tyler Mattison (S, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 0 HR)
Joe Miller (W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 0 HR)
Chase Lee (H, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)
Kodi Huerer (H, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0 HR)
Andrew Navigato (2-3, RBI, K)
