Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - One day after being shut out, the Louisville Bats' offense slowly but surely woke up. Though Louisville went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, it delivered when it mattered most to defeat the Columbus Clippers, 6-4.

The Bats wasted no time getting their offense going. Blake Dunn and Hector Rodriquez kicked off the first with back-to-back base knocks, and a Sal Stewart groundout brought Dunn home.

Coming off a rough outing in Nashville, Louisville starter Charlie Barnes looked to rebound in his home debut. Although two Clippers reached in the opening inning, Barnes worked out of trouble to keep Columbus at bay. After getting through the first and having a lead to work with, the Bats' lefty found his groove. Barnes tossed a clean second and continued dealing in the ensuing two frames to maintain Louisville's slim advantage.

In the fifth, Columbus started to crack Barnes. Christian Cairo snuck a single up the middle, which seemingly ignited the Clippers' offense. A double from Travis Bazzana knotted the game at one and brought Johnathan Rodriguez to the plate. Sending a no-doubter 408 feet over the left field wall, Rodriguez put Columbus on top, 3-1.

The lead didn't last long. The Bats immediately answered in the bottom half. After P.J. Higgins and Rodriguez each singled, Stewart once again delivered, sending a bullet down the left field line, deflected off the third basemen's glove, that scored both runners.

Following a 1-2-3 sixth from Reiver Sanmartin (W, 6-2), Louisville's offense picked up right where it left off in the prior inning. The Bats quickly loaded the bases, largely thanks to a fielding woe and command issues from Clippers starter Ryan Webb (L, 5-7). Davis Wendzel broke the stalemate with a sac fly that brought Rece Hinds home. Dunn tacked on another run, lining a single up the middle to put Louisville up, 5-3. In the eighth inning Columbus threatened, getting two into scoring position. Buck Farmer took care of business, extinguishing any fires to prevent the Bats from being burned. In the bottom half, Louisville added an extra insurance run, thanks to another Clippers error to make it a 6-3 game.

Luis Mey (S, 6) came in for the ninth looking to seal the victory, and he did just that. Though Columbus brought a run home, Mey limited the damage to that as the Bats secured the 6-4 win.

The Bats (58-72, 26-29 second half) continue their series against the Clippers (54-71, 20-33 second half) Saturday night for game five of the six-game set with an opportunity to secure the series win. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







