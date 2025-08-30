Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Brett Sullivan, Sammy Siani and Rafael Flores each went yard, and Nick Yorke logged a quartet of hits as the Indianapolis Indians won their first game of the six-game set with the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night at Victory Field, 5-3.

Sullivan's solo round tripper cracked open the scoring in the bottom of the second, his fourth of the season sailing 387 feet out to right field. A run-scoring groundout in the top of the fifth knotted the game before an onslaught of Indians (32-23, 74-55) home runs gave the home team a lead it would not relinquish.

Siani launched his second homer in an Indians uniform and first at Victory Field to break the tie in the fifth. The scoring continued in the sixth when Nick Solak singled home Nick Yorke and was brought home on Flores' two-run shot to right-center. All five Indians runs came at the hands of Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-7).

Buffalo (22-31, 52-74) brought two runs home in the eighth and threatened again in the ninth with two runners on and one out. Cam Sanders (S, 4) fanned Phil Clarke and Josh Rivera to strand the game-tying runs and secure the victory.

Drake Fellows (W, 8-6) spin a quality start for the Indians, allowing just one run over 6.0 innings.

The four-hit performance by Yorke was his first since Sept. 11, 2024, when he was a triple shy of the cycle vs. Rochester at Victory Field.

The Indians and Bisons face off again in the fifth game of the six-game set on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the contest.







