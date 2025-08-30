Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Brett Sullivan, Sammy Siani and Rafael Flores each went yard, and Nick Yorke logged a quartet of hits as the Indianapolis Indians won their first game of the six-game set with the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night at Victory Field, 5-3.
Sullivan's solo round tripper cracked open the scoring in the bottom of the second, his fourth of the season sailing 387 feet out to right field. A run-scoring groundout in the top of the fifth knotted the game before an onslaught of Indians (32-23, 74-55) home runs gave the home team a lead it would not relinquish.
Siani launched his second homer in an Indians uniform and first at Victory Field to break the tie in the fifth. The scoring continued in the sixth when Nick Solak singled home Nick Yorke and was brought home on Flores' two-run shot to right-center. All five Indians runs came at the hands of Adam Kloffenstein (L, 2-7).
Buffalo (22-31, 52-74) brought two runs home in the eighth and threatened again in the ninth with two runners on and one out. Cam Sanders (S, 4) fanned Phil Clarke and Josh Rivera to strand the game-tying runs and secure the victory.
Drake Fellows (W, 8-6) spin a quality start for the Indians, allowing just one run over 6.0 innings.
The four-hit performance by Yorke was his first since Sept. 11, 2024, when he was a triple shy of the cycle vs. Rochester at Victory Field.
The Indians and Bisons face off again in the fifth game of the six-game set on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the contest.
International League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Braves Legend Andruw Jones to Highlight 2026 Hot Stove Banquet - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month
- Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians
- Indians Drop Game Two against Bisons, 6-3
- Bisons Battle Back to Take Series Opener over Indianapolis