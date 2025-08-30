Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named infielder Alika Williams as their August Player of the Month after he posted career highs in runs scored, hits, home runs, RBI and OPS in the month. He joins Nick Solak, Drake Fellows, Billy Cook and Ji Hwan Bae as recipients of the team's monthly awards this season.

Williams, 26, ranked among International League hitters in the month in home runs (T-5th, 6), batting average (6th, .354), hits (T-7th, 29), runs scored (T-7th, 19), slugging percentage (8th, .634), total bases (9th, 52) and OPS (10th, 1.047). His home run total surpasses his five in June 2022 with High-A Bowling Green for his most in a calendar month. He also recorded the highest OPS by an Indians' hitter in a month (min. 80 PA) since Henry Davis (1.052) in May 2024.

The infielder's month was highlighted by a career-high matching four-hit game, including a three-run homer on Aug. 24 at Syracuse. He manned the hot corner in that contest and became the first Indians' third baseman to record four hits and a home run in a game since Matt Kata on Aug. 2, 2008, vs. Toledo.

Williams' four-hit game was a part of a 12-game hitting streak from Aug. 14-27, during which he racked up the second-most hits (22) and total bases (38) in the International League while hitting .449 (22-for-49) with 15 runs scored, two doubles, a triple, four homers, 15 RBI and a 1.267 OPS.

The San Diego, California native was traded to Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on June 2, 2023, in exchange for Robert Stephenson. He was originally selected by the Rays as the 37th overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Arizona State (Tempe) University.







International League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.