Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that outfielder Austin Slater is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders continue their pivotal series with the Syracuse Mets at PNC Field tonight. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M.

Slater, 32, was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on August 5, 2025, with a left hamstring strain. The Yankees acquired the outfielder on July 30 in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, sending Minor League pitcher Gage Ziehl to the White Sox in return. Slater had seven at-bats over three games for New York prior to the injury.

He was selected by San Francisco in the eighth round of the 2014 Draft out of Stanford University. Over parts of seven seasons in the Majors, Slater has appeared in 688 games and holds a career .249 batting average.

First-place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts second-place Syracuse through Sunday at PNC Field. The RailRiders hold a four-game edge on the Mets entering play tonight with a total of 21 games remaining on the 2025 schedule.







