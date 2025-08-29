Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines have announced a three-year partnership that makes PSA Airlines the Official Airlines of the Charlotte Knights. PSA Airlines, a proud wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, is relocating its headquarters to Charlotte in January 2026 and will have over 2,200 Charlotte-based team members, including over 400 in its new Queen City HQ.

"We are elated to partner with PSA Airlines and share their commitment of making a positive difference in the lives of each person they interact with on a daily basis," said Knights Corporate Partnership Account Executive Jackson Hawthorne.

PSA Airline's mission of always delivering satisfied customers to their destination, safely and on time is represented in every walk drawn by a Knights player over the next three seasons - safely traveling to first base. Their focus on creating opportunities for those interested in a career in aviation is signified in one of the best "all aboard" scoring opportunities at the ballpark, every time the Knights have the bases loaded. Finally, a first-class hospitality area at the ballpark, the First-Base Party Terrace, will be called the PSA Airlines Flight Deck.

"Like PSA, the Knights provide a first-class experience for fans throughout the Charlotte region. As we settle into our new headquarters city, partnering with the Knights was an easy choice, as they are such a vital part of the Uptown community, not only during baseball season but throughout the year," said Vice President of Talent Management and HR Christine Hollanshead.

Dan Rajkowski, Chief Operating Officer & Vice President of the Charlotte Knights, has witnessed how The PSA Way of being Driven, Reliable, and Caring translates to the Knights dedication in the Charlotte community.

"We understand that a team of individuals dedicated to providing best possible experience for the customer makes all the difference," stated Rajkowski. "The foundational values of PSA Airlines and the Charlotte Knights are altogether aligned."







International League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.