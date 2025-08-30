Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win

Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (76-53, 30-25) saw an early 4-0 lead vanish, but rallied with a five-run seventh inning to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers (55-74, 24-31) 11-4 on Friday night at Werner Park.

The 'Pigs were gifted the first run of the game in the first inning courtesy of a throwing error allowing Justin Crawford to score. Rodolfo Castro extended the lead to 4-0 with a three-run homer in the second, his third straight game with a homer.

A Peyton Wilson RBI single and a fielding error brought home two runs for Omaha in the last of the second, cutting their deficit in half.

Carter Jensen single-handedly tied the game himself, driving home a run with a double in the fourth and then tying the game with a solo homer in the sixth.

The 'Pigs wasted no time in taking the lead back as the first seven reached to begin the seventh. Bases loaded walks to Rafael Lantigua and Paul McIntosh made it 6-4 before singles from Payton Henry and Josh Breaux scored two more. Castro capped the five-run rally with a sacrifice fly.

McIntosh and Henry went deep back-to-back to begin the ninth to put the cherry on top of the 11-4 win.

Lucas Sims (3-1) got the win for the 'Pigs, allowing one run in two innings of relief on one hit and two walks, striking out three.

Ryan Hendrix (5-3) took the loss for Omaha, allowing five runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out.

During the game, Otto Kemp was hit by a pitch for the 19th time this season for the 'Pigs, setting a new franchise record (Dean Anna, 18, 2018).

The IronPigs and Storm Chasers continue their series on Saturday, August 30. Alan Rangel (5-3, 4.45) is on the mound for the 'Pigs against Chandler Champlain (4-9, 7.88) for Omaha.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (76-53) 11,Omaha Storm Chasers (55-74) 4 Aug 29th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Lehigh Valley 1 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 2 11 15 1 Omaha 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7 1 Lehigh Valley AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Rojas, LF .310 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Crawford, CF .336 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Kemp, 3B .314 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 Rincones Jr., RF .235 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Lantigua, 2B .235 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 3 McIntosh, DH .250 4 2 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Henry, P, C .240 5 2 4 0 0 1 2 0 0 10 0 Breaux, 1B .224 5 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 9 1 Castro, R, SS .223 4 1 1 0 0 1 4 0 1 2 3 Medina, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Mercado, M, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Sims, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson, S, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bickford, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .266 41 11 15 0 0 3 10 3 10 27 10 BATTING HR: Castro, R (17, 2nd inning o ff Gant, 2 on, 0 out); McIntosh (1, 9th inning o ff Johnson, B, 0 on, 0 out); Henry, P (10, 9th inning o ff Johnson, B, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Breaux 3; Castro, R 4; Crawford 3; Henry, P 7; McIntosh 4; Rincones Jr. 2; Rojas.

RBI: Breaux (9); Castro, R 4 (71); Henry, P 2 (41); Lantigua (51); McIntosh 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rincones Jr. 2; McIntosh; Castro, R.

SF: Castro, R.

GIDP: Rojas.

Team RISP: 4-for-11.

Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING SB: Crawford 2 (45, 2nd base o ff Gant/Tresh, 2nd base o ff Gant/Tresh).

FIELDING E: Castro, R (20, fielding).

PB: Henry, P (5).

DP: 2 (Lantigua-Castro, R-Breaux; Castro, R-Breaux).

Omaha AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Blanco, LF .262 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 Jensen, DH .289 4 1 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Caglianone, RF .349 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 Waters, CF .259 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Dalbec, 3B .271 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 Tresh, C .261 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 0 Diaz, I, SS .198 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Castro, H, SS .301 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 Wilson, 2B .215 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 3 Pratto, 1B .196 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 10 0 Gant, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hendrix, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hartlieb, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson, B, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .248 33 4 7 2 0 1 4 8 10 27 8 BATTING 2B: Blanco (12, Mercado, M); Jensen (11, Mercado, M).

HR: Jensen (14, 6th inning o ff Sims, 0 on, 1 out).

TB: Blanco 2; Dalbec; Jensen 6; Tresh; Waters; Wilson.

RBI: Jensen 2 (39); Pratto (36); Wilson (26).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Pratto 2; Caglianone 2; Tresh 2; Blanco 2.

GIDP: Jensen; Waters.

Team RISP: 2-for-13.

Team LOB: 14.

FIELDING E: Diaz, I (1, throw).

DP: (Castro, H-Wilson-Pratto).

Lehigh Valley ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Medina 3.41 3.0 4 2 1 3 3 0 18 Mercado, M 4.93 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 9 Sims (W, 3-1)(BS, 4) 7.00 2.0 1 1 1 2 3 1 10 Johnson, S 4.91 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 5 Bickford 3.64 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Totals 4.82 9.0 7 4 3 8 10 1 45 Omaha ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Gant 6.47 6.0 8 4 3 1 5 1 28 Hendrix (L, 5-3) 8.10 0.0 2 5 5 2 0 0 5 Hartlieb 4.53 2.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 8 Johnson, B 6.53 1.0 2 2 2 0 3 2 5 Totals 5.57 9.0 15 11 10 3 10 3 46 Hendrix pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

WP: Gant.

HBP: Kemp (by Hendrix); Blanco (by Medina); Diaz, I (by Medina); Caglianone (by Mercado, M); Dalbec (by Sims).

Pitches-strikes: Medina 72-42; Mercado, M 38-25; Sims 40-20; Johnson, S 19-10; Bickford 16-10; Gant 86-60; Hendrix 24-11; Hartlieb 28-19; Johnson, B 20-13.

Groundouts-flyouts: Medina 4-2; Mercado, M 3-1; Sims 3-0; Johnson, S 1-1; Bickford 1-0; Gant 9-2; Hendrix 0-0; Hartlieb 1-2; Johnson, B 0-0.

Batters faced: Medina 18; Mercado, M 9; Sims 10; Johnson, S 5; Bickford 3; Gant 28; Hendrix 5; Hartlieb 8; Johnson, B 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Hartlieb 3-3.

Umpires: HP: Dexter Kelley. 1B: Mark Bass. 3B: Austin Snow.

O ffi cial Scorer: Ken Ritzdorf.

Weather: 78 degrees, Drizzle.

Wind: 3 mph, Out To LF.

First pitch: 6:38 PM.

T: 3:05.

Att: 4,046.

Venue: Werner Park.

August 29, 2025







