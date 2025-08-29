Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Columbus Clippers shut out the Louisville Bats on Thursday, 2-0. Right-handed starter Austin Peterson (3-4) blanked the home team for 8.0 innings, giving up just four runs with no walks along the way. Lefty Parker Mushinski tossed a perfect 9th inning to record his team-leading 7th save of the season.

Columbus scored both of its runs in the 3rd inning. The first RBI went to George Valera, who singled in top prospect Travis Bazzana. A sacrifice fly by Kahlil Watson then made the score 2-0.

It was a great night for the ClipShow, who won thanks to timely hitting, great pitching, and sharp defense...

With the victory, Columbus improves to 19-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 53-71 overall this season.

