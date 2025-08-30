Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite seven strikeouts from Dax Fulton, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-1 to the Rochester Red Wings Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Rochester (51-76, 24-31) struck first in the second as Andrew Pinckney singled to start the frame and stole second and third. Jackson Cluff followed with a walk and Francisco Mejía reached via a fielder's choice with Pinckney being tagged out at home. With runners at first and second, Nasim Nuñez smacked a double, scoring both Cluff and Mejía, giving the Red Wings the early 2-0 lead.

The Red Wings built on their momentum in the fourth. With two outs, Mejía and Nuñez singled. With runners at the corners, Nuñez stole second base and Christian Franklin smacked an RBI single scoring Mejía and Nuñez, extending the lead to four.

Rochester padded their lead in the fifth as Yohandy Morales opened with a double. In the ensuing at-bat, Nick Schnell tripled plating Morales, making it 5-0.

Jacksonville (76-53, 29-25) plated their first run of the game in the seventh. Sasaki reached on an error and stole second. In the next at-bat, Matthew Etzel whacked an RBI single driving in Sasaki for the first Jumbo Shrimp run, 5-1.

The Red Wings' final tally came in the ninth. Morales started the frame with a walk and stole second. One batter later, Pinckney singled which plated Morales, increasing the lead to 6-1.

Jacksonville and Rochester will resume the series in Saturday's match up starting at 6:35 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. RHP Riley Cornelio (1-2, 5.60 ERA) for the Red Wings. Coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Join us Saturday as the Jumbo Shrimp kick off their second Honey Drippers Weekend of the season! The Jumbo Shrimp will play in their colorful jerseys and caps to pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed in the South by many names, but known in Duval as a Honey Dripper. Stay for the end of the game for Saturday Night Fireworks after the game presented by VyStar Credit Union and Boeing

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).







