Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6-2, on a clear Friday night at PNC Field.
After two scoreless frames to start the game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (77-50, 39-16) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Spencer Jones walked, took second base on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by J.C. Escarra, putting the RailRiders in front, 1-0.
That 1-0 deficit held through four innings, but in the bottom of the fifth, Syracuse (65-65, 34-21) met its maker once again. After singles by Escarra and T.J. Rumfield, Jose Rojas blasted a three-run homer, extending the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage to 4-0. In 20 games against the Mets this season, Rojas has 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in.
In the seventh, the RailRiders added some more insurance runs. Jones singled to start the inning, and Brennen Davis hit a two-run homer to extend Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 6-0.
Syracuse scored its only runs in the eighth when Matt O'Neill reached base with a single and Carson Benge hit a two-run homer, his first in Triple-A, to make it 6-2.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to pitch for the Mets with right-hander Brendan Beck slated to go for the RailRiders. First pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Carson Benge of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases
(Kylie Richelle)
International League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Braves Legend Andruw Jones to Highlight 2026 Hot Stove Banquet - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night
- Syracuse Offense Powers Mets to 11-8 Win over RailRiders on Thursday Night
- Mets Struggle Again in 6-1 Loss to RailRiders on Wednesday
- Mets Lose to RailRiders, 9-4, on Tuesday Night
- Megill Shines, Clifford Homers Twice, and Syracuse Shuts out Indianapolis, 5-0, on Friday Night