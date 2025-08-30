Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Carson Benge of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Carson Benge of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6-2, on a clear Friday night at PNC Field.

After two scoreless frames to start the game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (77-50, 39-16) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Spencer Jones walked, took second base on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by J.C. Escarra, putting the RailRiders in front, 1-0.

That 1-0 deficit held through four innings, but in the bottom of the fifth, Syracuse (65-65, 34-21) met its maker once again. After singles by Escarra and T.J. Rumfield, Jose Rojas blasted a three-run homer, extending the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage to 4-0. In 20 games against the Mets this season, Rojas has 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in.

In the seventh, the RailRiders added some more insurance runs. Jones singled to start the inning, and Brennen Davis hit a two-run homer to extend Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 6-0.

Syracuse scored its only runs in the eighth when Matt O'Neill reached base with a single and Carson Benge hit a two-run homer, his first in Triple-A, to make it 6-2.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to pitch for the Mets with right-hander Brendan Beck slated to go for the RailRiders. First pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.