Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights received another quality pitching performance from their bullpen against the Nashville Sounds on Friday; however, the team ended up on the wrong side of a 5-4 final score on Friday night. All nine runs in the game were scored within the first three innings.
Charlotte struck first with a Jacob Gonzalez two-run double in the opening frame. Nashville responded in the bottom half with two runs of their own and went ahead 3-2 with a run in the second.
In the top of the third inning, the Knights received back-to-back two-out RBI base hits from Adam Hackenberg and Jacob Amaya. The pair of singles vaulted Charlotte back in front 4-3. Once again, Nashville answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The pitching took over in the fourth and neither team tallied another run through the rest of the contest. Dan Altavilla, Fraser Ellard, Peyton Pallette, and Zach Franklin were all outstanding out of the Charlotte bullpen. The relievers combined for four shutout stanzas.
Offensively, Andre Lipcius was the lone Knight with a multi-hit performance and the Charlotte first-baseman scored both times he reached base. Corey Julks added a double, a walk, and a run scored from the leadoff spot.
The series is now knotted up at two games apiece with Game Five scheduled for Saturday at 7:35pm ET.
