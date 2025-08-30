Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham

DURHAM, NC - Despite a dazzling performance from Shane Drohan, the Durham Bulls (27-27, 72-55) topped the Worcester Red Sox (25-30, 66-63) 5-3 on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to even the series at two games apiece.

In his first start off the injured list, Drohan hurled 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings while striking out a season-high nine. The left-hander allowed one baserunner, which was a walk to Dom Keegan in the second inning. Drohan struck out the final seven batters he faced and generated 11 whiffs.

The WooSox scored the game's first run. With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, Chadwick Tromp lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Nathan Hickey.

Worcester held that 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth when a solo homer from Tanner Murray tied the game.

Durham took the lead in the seventh on a Dom Keegan solo shot. The Bulls have hit seven home runs in the series.

The Bulls tacked on three in the eighth on an error and RBIs from big-league rehabbers Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios.

The WooSox rallied in the ninth. With two outs, Max Ferguson hooked a double down the first-base line. Corey Rosier knocked him in with a single. Tromp brought in Rosier with a double off the left-field wall. Worcester brought the tying run to the plate, but Joey Gerber was able to close the door for Durham.

The WooSox and Bulls continue their six-game series tomorrow night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is 6:35 pm. Right-hander Tyler Uberstine is scheduled to start for Worcester, while right-hander Forrest Whitley toes the slab for Durham. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







