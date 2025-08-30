August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (62-66, 23-31) at Las Vegas Aviators (74-55, 25-29)

Friday, August 29 - 9:05 PM - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Chris Kachmar (2-3, 6.10) vs. RHP Aaron Brooks (2-3, 5.24)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series tonight at the Las Vegas Aviators...right-hander Chris Kachmar will make his 23rd start for the I-Cubs tonight...right-hander Aaron Brooks will start for Las Vegas.

FALLING SHORT: The I-Cubs dropped the third game of the series last night by an 8-4 score... James Triantos and Jonathon Long led the Iowa offense as each had two hits including a home run from Triantos...right-hander Connor Noland suffered the loss as he allowed eight runs (four earned) across 4.2 innings... Caleb Kilian, Nate Pearson and Luke Little combined for 3.1 scoreless innings and five strikeouts in relief.

PUNCHIES: Tonight's starter Chris Kachmar struck out 10 in 5.2 innings of work to earn his second win of the season in his last start to on Aug. 24...he is the first I-Cub to reach double digit strikeouts since Brandon Birdsell on Sept. 21, 2024 (also 10)...it marked Chris' second 10 strikeout game of the season with the other coming on June 5 with Double-A Knoxville.

WHAT A RELIEF: The Iowa Cubs bullpen has had its ups and downs during the season...but among all bullpens at the Triple-A level, Iowa is ranks sixth in ERA (4.19), first in strikeouts (716) and second in batting average (.221) in the season...the bullpen is led by Riley Martin who has worked 56.0 innings and has posted a 2.25 ERA with 74 strikeouts.

SERIES DROUGHT:

Iowa has not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6...I-Cubs have lost five straight six-game sets and tied twice against Worcester and Sugar Land.

VS. LAS VEGAS: The I-Cubs and the Aviators will play for the second time since they changed their name from the '51s'...Iowa and Las Vegas played a three-game set at Principal Park from August 7-9, 2019 as Vegas took a two games to one series win against the I-Cubs...this will be the first series that the I-Cubs travel to Las Vegas since 2017.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history (since data was made available in 2005), passing Yonathan Perlaza's 34-game stretch in 2023...during this stretch, Long batted .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI and is the third-longest such streak in the International League this season.

TRI-BOMB: James Triantos hit his fifth home run of the season last night and his first since Aug. 1...across his last 20 games, Triantos is batting .304 (24-for-79) with six doubles, one home run, 12 RBI and six stolen bases.

STREAKY BALLY: Moises Ballesteros has been on a tear, including his 19-game hit streak earlier in the season...Ballesteros was running on an eight-game hit streak, which ended Tuesday night going 0-for-3...this season Moises, has ranked in the top 10 in many stat categories including hits (3rd, 130), batting average (5th, .312), doubles (T-6th, 28) and total bases (T-6th, 196).

RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER: Carlos Perez has hit 23 home runs this season which ranks tied for fourth in the International League and marks the most homers since Yonathan Perlaza also hit 23 in 2023...no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .307 (136-for-443) with 19 home runs and 82 RBI this season...with 21 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011.

VS. THE PCL: The I-Cubs are playing their second consecutive Pacific Coast League opponent, following a six-game series split with Sugar Land...the series-opener vs. Sugar Land on Aug. 19 marked the first time the I-Cubs have played against a PCL opponent since they joined the International League in 2022.







International League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.