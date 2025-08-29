SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025

Syracuse Mets (34-20, 65-64) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-16, 76-50)

August 29, 2025 | Game 127 | Home Game 65 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Douglas Orellana 2-0, 7.50) vs. RH Allan Winans (10-0, 1.25)

Orellana: Allowed 4 R on 2 H over 0.1 relief IP on 8/26 @ SWB with 0 K & 3 BB (9-4 RailRiders)

Winans: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 4.0 IP in 8/23 Save @ BUF with 5 K and 0 BB (10-3 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- August 28, 2025 (MOOSIC, PA)- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 11-8 Thursday night at PNC Field. Down as many as eight runs in the game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not complete the comeback, snapping their five-game winning streak.

Syracuse took an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Kenta Maeda, keyed by two two-run homers. Maeda allowed another two-run homer in the top of the second. Jett Williams lifted a slider over the left field wall to go up seven runs. Mets #8 Prospect Ryan Clifford doubled home Young for an 8-0 cushion. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut into the deficit against Mets starter Tylor Megill in the bottom of the second, scoring three times, inclduing a solo home run from Jose Rojas. The Mets answered in the top of the third. Ali Sanchez singled home Ritter, and Acuna plated Sanchez with a double down the third base line for a 10-3 margin. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre climbed back into the contest with a four-run seventh inning. Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones tripled to lead off the frame, and Escarra walked to put runners on the corners. With no one out, Brennen Davis rocked a three-run blast over the left field wall to pull within four. Braden Shewmake drove in a run to cut the deficit further. Both teams scored a run in the ninth, including Rojas's second home run of the game.

Maeda (4-6) pitched 3.0 frames, surrendering ten runs on eleven hits in the loss. Megill tossed 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four. Austin Warren (6-3) tossed two scoreless frames to earn the victory.

SHOWDOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Syracuse in a battle of first and second place teams in the International League. The RailRiders hold a four-game edge as play starts this evening. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Syracuse in 14 of 18 first half meetings, including a six-game sweep at PNC Field in June, and holds a 16-5 advantage in the season set.

POINT OF PERFECTION- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year. The right-hander was recalled by New York before his start in Buffalo last week and did not pitch for the Yankees while up, so he worked in relief of Brendan Beck on Saturday. Winans pitched the final four innings, allowing a pair of seventh-inning hits to generate a run. He struck out five and walked none in his first save since the 2023 season while with Gwinnett.

IBB INCOMING- Jose Rojas added two home runs to his season total last night and has hit 10 of his 26 against Syracuse pitching this year. The lefty utility man is batting .329 against the Mets this season over 19 games played. Just over 31% of his 90 overall runs batted in have come against the Mets.

DAVIS DOMINATING- Brennen Davis has 11 home runs in 73 at-bats for the RailRiders this season, averaging a home run every 6.6 at-bats.

SHEW-IN- Braden Shewmake is hitting .394 during his ten-game hitting streak, which started on August 14 against Indianapolis. The infielder has two doubles, two triples and seven runs batted in during the streak.

MESS OUT- Zach Messinger was transferred to Somerset on Thursday. The right-hander went 4-3 with a 5.27 ERA for the RailRiders over 28 games, the last 21 of which were out of the bullpen. Messinger excelled in relief, sporting a 4.1 mark with a 3.72 ERA over 38.2 innings of work.

ACTIVATED- Ismael Munguia and Wilking Rodríguez were activated from the 7-Day and 60-Day Injured Lists, respectively, on Tuesday. Munguia missed nine games while Rodríguez was on the shelf for 68 games. Munguia came on as a pinch-runner in the eighth on Tuesday and played left in the top of the ninth. Rodríguez worked a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one. Leonardo Pestana was released and Baron Stuart was transferred to Somerset to open two roster spots for the returning players.

TOP OF THE HEAP- Entering play tonight, the RailRiders have a .603 winning percentage after 126 games played, the best winning percentage in Triple-A. Las Vegas and Oklahoma City have the best records in the Pacific Coast League, tied at 74-55, good for a .574 winning percentage.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have two homestands and two road trips remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester, hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Buffalo in September to close out the 2025 slate.

SERIES BUSINESS- Sunday's win at Buffalo captured the series for the RailRiders against the Bisons. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won or split 13 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. The RailRiders need one more win this set to at least split the series with Syracuse.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York opened a series against the Chicago White Sox with a 10-4 win. After building a 4-0 edge, the Sox battled back to tie, but the Yankees regained the lead in the fifth and never looked back... Somerset lost 7-5 at Binghamton. Tyler Hardman hit his 18th home run of the year in the loss... Hudson Valley topped Brooklyn 7-1. Kyle Carr struck out six over six scoreless in the win... Tampa bested Bradenton 4-2. Dax Kilby had two hits and drove in two.







