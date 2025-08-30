Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen

Published on August 29, 2025

NASHVILLE - Carlos Rodriguez spun 4.0 scoreless frames from the bullpen, lifting the Nashville Sounds to a 5-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Friday from First Horizon Park. Jeferson Quero and Jorge Alfaro each recorded multi-RBI performances, while every Nashville batter recorded a hit, and the Sounds tied their all-time high with seven stolen bases by seven different players.

After Charlotte put up two runs in the top of the first off Nashville starter Robert Gasser, the Sounds bounced back against Knights starter Jonathan Cannon in the home half of the inning. Daz Cameron reached on a fielding error and Jared Oliva walked to put runners on first and second. Quero rocketed a double to left, scoring Cameron and Oliva to tie the game, 2-2.

In the bottom of the second, the Sounds took the lead against Cannon. Freddy Zamora walked, moved up to second on a single, and stole third to put a runner in scoring position. Cameron grounded out to second, allowing Zamora to score and make it 3-2.

The Knights scratched across two more runs off Gasser to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the third. Adam Hackenberg and Jacob Amaya each recorded RBI base knocks.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nashville responded once again with two runs off Cannon. Rhys Hoskins worked a walk, and Oliver Dunn notched a single to put runners on first and third. After Dunn stole second, Alfaro blistered a single to center, plating Hoskins and Dunn to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

Rodriguez entered the game out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth, earning his first save of the season with two strikeouts over 4.0 scoreless, hitless frames. The outing by Rodriguez finalized a 5-4 win for the Sounds over the Knights.

Nashville looks to take control of the series in the penultimate game on Saturday. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

NO FALL OUT BOY: Jorge Alfaro was inserted into the lineup for the first time since last Thursday night against the Louisville bats and proceeded to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The eight-game streak dates back to August 2 and is the longest of the season for the catcher who is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with a home run and four RBI after driving in a pair on Friday. It's the longest hitting streak for Alfaro since having a 14-game hitting streak to begin his 2023 season while playing for Triple-A Worcester. He also had two other seven-game hitting streaks before May that season when he began the year hitting .310 through his first 43 games. This year, Alfaro is tied for the team lead in HR (15), leads in RBI (49), ranks second in total bases (132), is third in hits (75) and runs (49), T-4th in XBH (26), and T-7th with 12 stolen bases.

GASBOARD CONFESSIONAL: Robert Gasser's ramp up from Tommy John surgery took another step forward on Friday night as the Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect worked a season-high 5.0 IP and 78 pitches, topping the previous season-high's he sat his most recent start last Sunday against Louisville. Gasser also had nine strikeouts against the Knights on Friday night, his most strikeouts in a game since he struck out 10 on August 18, 2023, also against the Charlotte Knights. The six hits and four earned runs allowed by Gasser were also season-highs, but came in a winning effort, his first win since May 15, 2024, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Through nine rehab starts, Gasser is 1-1, with a 3.35 ERA and has allowed 22 hits, nine earned runs, and has 26 strikeouts and nine walks. The left-hander has been great against Charlotte over his Triple-A career, owning a 4-0 record and 2.48 ERA with 42 strikeouts and four walks over five games since 2022.

QUERO ME HOME: Jeferson Quero added another extra base hit and two RBI to his August total on Friday night against the Knights. Through 15 games this month, the Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect has seven doubles and 19 RBI while hitting .327 (18-for-55) after going 1-for-5 Friday. His seven doubles are one more than Freddy Zamora this month, while he has three more XBH than any of his current teammates and six more RBI. His 36 total bases this month trail only Raynel Delgado (39) who had the night off on Friday.

PARAMORA THEM DOUBLES: Freddy Zamora made it back-to-back games with a double and has five in his last seven games after hitting a double in the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday night. Zamora is up to 16 doubles on the season, the second most on the team and one shy of tying for the second-most he has had in any single season of his professional career since being selected by the Brewers in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Six of his 16 doubles on the year have come in his 20 games in August. He had 17 doubles for Double-A Biloxi during the 2023 season and set his single-season career-high with 22 during the 2021 season between Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin.

TAKING BACK BASES FRIDAY: Nashville matched their single-game franchise high with seven stolen bases on Friday night against Charlotte and had seven different players steal a base. The last time the Sounds stole seven bases in a game came on July 24, 2009, against Oklahoma City. The only other time was on June 22, 1990, vs. Denver when they were a part of the American Association. Jared Oliva is up to 44 steals on the season and is now tied for the seventh-most steals in a single season in team history, joining Brewer Hicklen who had 44 for Nashville last year (1981). Oliva is 10 steals away from potentially jumping all the way up into the top three for steals in a single season. His 44 steals are currently third-most this season in Triple-A.

DEAR RODRIGUEZ, COUNT ME IN: Carlos Rodriguez earned his third career professional save and first since July 24, 2024, when he earned one also against the Knights here at First Horizon Park. His last appearance before Friday night came last Saturday in Milwaukee against the San Francisco Giants with three innings of relief work. Friday's save against Charlotte was the first relief appearance in Triple-A for Rodriguez since May 10th against Norfolk. He earned the save after working four hitless innings to close out the game in relief of Gasser and had two strikeouts and worked around a pair of walks.

Nashville Sounds (70-58) 5, Charlotte Knights (59-70) 4 Aug 29th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Charlotte 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 1 Nashville 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 x 5 10 0 Charlotte AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Julks, LF .302 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 Fletcher, Do, DH .266 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Lipcius, 1B .251 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 Ramos, 3B .223 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Gonzalez, Ja, SS .226 3 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 1 0 Hackenberg, C .230 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 0 Amaya, 2B .289 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 3 Baker, CF .250 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 Camilletti, RF .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Cannon, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Altavilla, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Ellard, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pallette, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franklin, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .257 32 4 6 3 0 0 4 4 11 24 9 BATTING 2B: Gonzalez, Ja (6, Gasser); Julks (27, Gasser); Lipcius (17, Gasser).

TB: Amaya; Gonzalez, Ja 2; Hackenberg; Julks 2; Lipcius 3.

RBI: Amaya (24); Gonzalez, Ja 2 (13); Hackenberg (7).

2-out RBI: Hackenberg; Amaya.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Amaya 2; Fletcher, Do; Baker.

Team RISP: 3-for-9.

Team LOB: 5.

BASERUNNING CS: Amaya (4, 2nd base by Rodriguez, C/Alfaro).

FIELDING E: Gonzalez, Ja (1, throw).

Pickoffs: Cannon (Cameron at 1st base).

Nashville AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Cameron, LF .289 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 Oliva, RF .258 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 Hoskins, 1B .314 4 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 Quero, DH .281 5 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 Dunn, 3B .201 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 Alfaro, C .244 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 11 2 Zamora, SS .251 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Murray, 2B .212 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Berroa, CF .175 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 Gasser, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez, C, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Totals .246 34 5 10 3 0 0 5 5 6 27 6 BATTING 2B: Quero (13, Cannon); Zamora (16, Altavilla); Hoskins (4, Franklin).

TB: Alfaro; Berroa; Cameron; Dunn; Hoskins 3; Murray; Oliva; Quero 2; Zamora 2.

RBI: Alfaro 2 (49); Cameron (47); Quero 2 (37).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Dunn 2; Berroa 2; Oliva 3; Alfaro; Quero.

Team RISP: 3-for-15.

Team LOB: 11.

BASERUNNING SB: Cameron (11, 2nd base off Cannon/Hackenberg); Zamora (11, 3rd base off Cannon/Hackenberg); Berroa (16, 2nd base off Cannon/Hackenberg); Dunn (18, 2nd base off Cannon/Hackenberg); Oliva (44, 3rd base off Cannon/Hackenberg); Hoskins (2, 2nd base off Cannon/Hackenberg); Murray (3, 2nd base off Pallette/Hackenberg).

CS: Cameron (4, 2nd base by Cannon/Hackenberg).

PO: Cameron (1st base by Cannon).

Charlotte ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Cannon (L, 1-2) 5.40 4.0 8 5 4 3 3 0 23 Altavilla 2.52 1.1 1 0 0 1 0 0 7 Ellard 6.48 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 Pallette 4.84 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 Franklin 8.10 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Totals 5.40 8.0 10 5 4 5 6 0 40 Nashville ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Gasser (W, 1-1) 3.38 5.0 6 4 4 2 9 0 23 Rodriguez, C (S, 1) 3.86 4.0 0 0 0 2 2 0 13 Totals 4.08 9.0 6 4 4 4 11 0 36 HBP: Cameron (by Altavilla).

Pitches-strikes: Cannon 90-56; Altavilla 20-11; Ellard 9-5; Pallette 13-5; Franklin 10-7; Gasser 78-52; Rodriguez, C 43-27.

Groundouts-ïÃÂ¬Ãâyouts: Cannon 4-4; Altavilla 3-1; Ellard 1-0; Pallette 0-1; Franklin 0-0; Gasser 1-3; Rodriguez, C 3-2.

Batters faced: Cannon 23; Altavilla 7; Ellard 2; Pallette 4; Franklin 4; Gasser 23; Rodriguez, C 13.

Umpires: HP: Joe McCarthy. 1B: Dane Poncsak. 3B: Jonathan Parra.

Official Scorer: Eric Moyer.

Weather: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 6 mph, L To R.

First pitch: 6:35 PM.

T: 2:24.

Att: 7,597.

Venue: First Horizon Park.

