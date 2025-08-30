Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings aimed to get back on track in Friday night's contest, topping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-1 in the fourth game of the series. RHP Adrian Sampson silenced the Jumbo Shrimp offense, delivering 5.0 scoreless frames in the contest. Four Red Wings logged multi-hit efforts, including LF Christian Franklin and SS Nasim Nuñez, who drove in two runs apiece.

Rochester got the scoring started early, striking in the top of the second inning. CF Andrew Pinckney led off the inning with a single, stealing second and third base two batters later. 3B Jackson Cluff followed suit with a walk, and C Francisco Mejía reached on a fielder's choice that cut down Pinckney at the plate. With two outs, SS Nasim Nuñez cracked a two-run double off the right field wall, giving the Red Wings a 2-0 advantage.

The Wings added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Francisco Mejía laced a single, followed by another single from Nasim Nuñez to put runners on the corners. After Nuñez swiped his 35th bag of the year, LF Christian Franklin roped a two-run single into left field, doubling the Rochester lead, 4-0.

Rochester continued to build their lead in the top of the fifth inning. 1B Yohandy Morales sliced a one-out double off the right-center field wall, followed by RF Nick Schnell tattooing a triple into center field, adding a run and giving the Wings the 5-0 lead.

Jacksonville plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. LF Shane Sasaki led off the inning by reaching on a fielding error and proceeded to steal second base one batter later. RF Matthew Etzel lined a single into right field, scoring Sasaki and trimming the deficit to 5-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp looked to cut further into the deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning. After working three straight walks to lead off the inning, a double play and a groundout worked the Red Wings out of trouble with no runs scored.

The Red Wings added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning to widen the margin. Yohandy Morales worked a one-out walk and stole his fifth bag of the year one pitch later. Two batters later, Andrew Pinckney ripped an opposite-field single to plate Morales from second, extending the lead to five runs.

Jacksonville came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth in search of a dramatic comeback. 3B Jacob Berry drew a walk, but was stranded at first as the Red Wings picked up their third win of the series, 6-1.

RHP Adrian Sampson toed the rubber in Friday night's matchup, hurling 5.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out one. RHP Daison Acosta was the first man to appear out of the bullpen in the sixth inning, tossing 1.0 inning while collecting three punchouts in the frame. RHP Julian Fernández took over in the bottom of the seventh inning, working 1.0 inning while allowing one unearned run and striking out two Jumbo Shrimp. RHP Ryan Loutos came on in the bottom of the eighth inning, walking three straight batters before being relieved. RHP Eduardo Salazar came on with bases loaded and nobody out, generating a double play and a groundout to get out of trouble. RHP Erick Mejia appeared in the ninth inning to close out the game, allowing one walk in the frame.

CF Andrew Pinckney earns Friday night's Player of the Game honors. The Alabama native collected his 27th multi-hit and fifth three-hit performance of the season, going 3-for-5 with three singles, one RBI, and three stolen bases in the winning effort. The three stolen bases mark Pinckney's career high in one game. He now has 32 stolen bases this season, becoming the first player in Red Wings franchise history to log at least 20 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Rochester will look to build on their win, facing off with Jacksonville on Saturday night for game five of the series. The Red Wings will send RHP Riley Cornelio to the bump to face the Jumbo Shrimp. First Pitch is slated for 6:35 PM from VyStar Ballpark.







