Cantrelle's Grand Slam in the Ninth Leads Iowa Over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - Hayden Cantrelle hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning to lead the Iowa Cubs (64-66) to a 10-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (74-57) tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The I-Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a double from Carlos Pérez and a single from Kevin Alcántara. Las Vegas tied the game at 2-2 in bottom half of the frame.

In the third, Jonathon Long gave the I-Cubs a 3-2 lead with a single, but Las Vegas took a 5-3 lead in the fourth. In the fifth, Long drove in a run with a fielder's choice, Alcántara drove in a run with a single and Chase Strumpf hit a sacrifice fly to take a 6-5, but the Aviators tied the game at 6-6.

Las Vegas scored again the seventh to go up 7-6, but Cantrelle then hit a grand slam in the ninth to make it 10-6, I-Cubs. Vegas again scored in the bottom half of the ninth, but Nate Pearson finished the inning to earn the save.

