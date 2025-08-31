Cantrelle's Grand Slam in the Ninth Leads Iowa Over Las Vegas
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LAS VEGAS, NV - Hayden Cantrelle hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning to lead the Iowa Cubs (64-66) to a 10-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (74-57) tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The I-Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a double from Carlos Pérez and a single from Kevin Alcántara. Las Vegas tied the game at 2-2 in bottom half of the frame.
In the third, Jonathon Long gave the I-Cubs a 3-2 lead with a single, but Las Vegas took a 5-3 lead in the fourth. In the fifth, Long drove in a run with a fielder's choice, Alcántara drove in a run with a single and Chase Strumpf hit a sacrifice fly to take a 6-5, but the Aviators tied the game at 6-6.
Las Vegas scored again the seventh to go up 7-6, but Cantrelle then hit a grand slam in the ninth to make it 10-6, I-Cubs. Vegas again scored in the bottom half of the ninth, but Nate Pearson finished the inning to earn the save.
Iowa will play at Las Vegas on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 8:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
