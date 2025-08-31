Bowen's Little-League Homer Lifts Indians over Bisons, 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS - Jase Bowen smacked two extra-base hits, including a two-RBI triple turned Little-League home run in the fifth inning, to drive the Indianapolis Indians to a 2-1 victory vs. the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at Victory Field.

With a 1-0 deficit, Sammy Siani kicked off the fifth frame with the Indians' (33-23, 75-55) first hit, a single, to set up Bowen's game-deciding play. Bowen smashed a triple 105.6 mph to deep center field off Elieser Hernández (L, 0-1) to drive in Siani and he scampered home after the ball squirted away from the center fielder to flip the score on Buffalo (22-32, 52-75).

Joey Loperfido led off the game for Buffalo with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball before advancing home on a single from Yohendrick Pinango for the Bisons' lone run of the game.

After allowing a run in the first inning Chase Shugart settled in with a perfect second inning before handing the ball to Hunter Barco (W, 3-1). Barco tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. He was followed by Brandan Bidois with a clean 2.0 innings with two punchouts and Beau Burrows (S, 2), who closed the door with a 2.0 inning save.

Bowen accounted for half of the Indians' four hits as the two teams combined for just seven total knocks in the contest. The game concluded in 1 hour and 59 minutes, the Indians' shortest full nine-inning contest since a 1 hour and 53-minute, 2-0 win vs. Iowa on July 10, 2022.

Indy and Buffalo wrap up their six-game set from Victory Field on Sunday at 1:35 PM. Southpaw Nick Dombkowski (2-5, 6.23) is set to make his 23rd appearance and ninth start of the season for Indy. He will be opposed by MLB rehabber Alek Manoah (0-0, 3.09).







