Hitting Clinic Hosted in the New Red Wings Performance Center on October 15

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with HitTrax, will host a free hitting expo for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester on Wednesday, October 15, at the new Red Wings Performance Center at Innovative Field.

The event will provide young athletes with professional-grade baseball technology and instruction while introducing them to career opportunities in the game, both on and off the field.

Held in the same facility used by Major League Baseball's next generation of stars during the season, the expo will feature guided hitting instruction, real-time data and video feedback powered by HitTrax, lunch, giveaways, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Performance Center and Red Wings clubhouse. Red Wings staff and team mascots Spikes and Mittsy will also participate in the day's activities.

HitTrax is a leading baseball performance system used by MLB teams, collegiate programs, and training academies across the country. The technology captures swing metrics such as exit velocity, launch angle, hit distance, and point of contact while simulating outcomes in real MLB stadiums and syncing swing data with video for review.

"Our long-standing relationship with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester allows us to support a mission we are fundamentally rooted in: creating access and opportunity in our community," said Morrie Silver II of the Red Wings. "We're not only showcasing some of the top training technology in the game, we're also introducing participants to the careers that exist around it, from coaching to data analysis and beyond. For those who dream of being part of this sport, we want to show them that there's a path for them, either on or off the field."

"We are so pleased to launch our Performance Center for public use with our friends at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester and HitTrax. We are in the business of making memories, and this hopefully will be a day that the kids at the Boys and Girls Club will never forget. They'll get a chance to experience what it's like to train like big leaguers while simultaneously learning about other job opportunities in a professional baseball front office. " said Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason

This initiative directly aligns with the Red Wings' broader mission of expanding access to baseball development tools and career pathways in the sport throughout the Rochester community.

"At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, we're always looking for new ways to inspire and empower our members, and this partnership with the Red Wings and HitTrax does exactly that," said Dwayne Mahoney, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. "Giving our kids access to professional-level facilities and technology not only elevates their training experience, it shows them what's possible. Whether they're swinging a bat or learning about careers in the game, they're being introduced to opportunities that can shape their future."

"This event captures the essence of what drives us at HitTrax," said Bobby Pease of HitTrax. "Access to technology like this shouldn't be limited. It should be a tool that helps every athlete better understand their game and feel more connected to their development. Partnering with the Red Wings to make this level of training more accessible is something we're incredibly proud of, especially when it means empowering young athletes to see what's possible."

Red Wings President, CEO, and COO Naomi Silver, pictured above at the Performance Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, is a longtime board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Silver has been deeply involved with the organization, serving on its board and supporting its mission to create access and opportunity for youth in the Rochester community.

Red Wings President, CEO, and COO Naomi Silver, pictured above at the Performance Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, is a longtime board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Silver has been deeply involved with the organization, serving on its board and supporting its mission to create access and opportunity for youth in the Rochester community.

Members interested in learning more or registering should contact the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester directly for details.

The Red Wings Performance Center, located at Innovative Field, opened earlier this year as a state-of-the-art indoor training facility built as part of Major League Baseball's facility standards initiative. It features technology including HitTrax, Blast Motion, Edgertronic high-speed cameras, and other advanced tools designed for player development, evaluation, and training.

While this hitting expo is a private event for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Performance Center will open this fall, offering limited space for team rentals, hitting leagues, and tech-driven programming.

Athletes, coaches, and parents interested in future opportunities are encouraged to join the official waitlist to receive early access and announcements.

For more information on the Red Wings Performance Center, visit RedWingsPerformanceCenter.com.







International League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.