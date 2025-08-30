Iowa Scores 10 Runs in Win Over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Iowa Cubs (63-66) scored 10 runs on 11 hits to lead them to a 10-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (74-56) last night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

James Triantos led off the game with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nicky Lopez to give Iowa a 1-1 lead. Las Vegas tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the first inning.

The I-Cubs regained the lead in the second on a home run from Ben Cowles, making it 2-1. Iowa took a 5-1 lead in the fifth as Jonathon Long drove in a run with a single and scored on a wild pitch and Kevin Alcantara singled home another.

In the sixth, Iowa scored four runs on a single from Triantos, walks from Alcantara and Cowles and a single from Chase Strumpf.

The Aviators cut the lead to 9-2 in the seventh, but Alcantara homered in the eighth to make it 10-2, I-Cubs.

