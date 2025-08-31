Knights Blanked by the Sounds, 10-0

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights dropped their third straight contest to the Nashville Sounds with a 10-0 loss on Saturday night. It was the first game of the series that was decided by more than four runs and the home team kept control throughout.

Noah Schultz pitched the first three innings and limited the Sounds to a pair of runs. Nashville scored their first run off a double-steal in the opening inning, then added their second on a sacrifice fly the following frame.

The Knights loaded the bases with one out in the top of the third but came away empty after a flyout and a lineout. Charlotte's offense did not threaten the rest of the way.

Nashville's biggest inning came in the fifth, when the home team extended a 3-0 lead out to an 8-0 advantage. Evan McKendry helped stem the tide with 2.2 innings pitched and four strikeouts.

Mario Camilletti was the lone Knight to tally a base hit. Camilletti singled in each of his first two plate appearances, his first two hits since joining the Knights earlier in the week. Joshua Palacious also reached base twice, in his first game back from a nearly two-month stint on the IL, courtesy of a couple of walks.

The weeklong matchup between Charlotte and Nashville wraps up on Sunday night. A win for the Knights would salvage a series split, while the Sounds are looking to win the series outright. Sunday's first pitch is set for 7:05pm ET.







