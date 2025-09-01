Charlotte Ends Road Trip with Loss to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights were held scoreless by the Nashville Sounds for the second consecutive game on Sunday evening. Charlotte was held to four hits, all singles, and Nashville used a pair of big innings to secure a 7-0 win. The Knights have not scored in their last 24 innings and dropped four straight to the Sounds to end the week.

Charlotte made Sunday's contest a bullpen game and used seven pitchers. Nashville scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and forced the Knights to make an early pitching change. Kyle Tyler and Owen White, the second and third pitchers of the game respectively, totaled 4.1 innings on the mound and kept the Sounds from adding to their lead.

Bryan Hudson followed with another shutout inning before Nashville scored their final three runs of the game in the seventh. Zach Franklin and Peyton Pallette also saw action for the Knights and both pitched effectively.

Offensively, the hits came from Joshua Palacios, Andre Lipcius, Dominic Fletcher, and Jacob Amaya. The four singles were scattered throughout the game and none came with a runner in scoring position.

Next up for Charlotte is a seven-game series in six days against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The games will be played in a familiar setting, Truist Field, after their 14-game road trip officially comes to an end.

