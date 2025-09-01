Sounds Toss Second Consecutive Shutout in Victory Over Knights

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds recorded their second consecutive shutout in a 7-0 win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday from First Horizon Park. Garrett Stallings punched out seven over 6.0 scoreless frames, while Daz Cameron launched his 16th homer of the season.

The Sounds offense scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Knights starter Chase Plymell. Cameron rocketed a solo homer to put Nashville up 1-0. After Rhys Hoskins and Tyler Black worked back-to-back walks, Jared Oliva ripped an RBI single to center. A wild pitch allowed Black to score from third and make it a 3-0 ballgame. With Oliva at second, Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled to left, scoring Oliva to increase the lead 4-0.

Stallings tossed a shutout sixth inning, finalizing a quality start for the right-hander. Overall, he struck out seven and allowed just two hits over 6.0 scoreless innings.

Nashville broke it open in the bottom of the seventh off Charlotte reliever Jairo Iriarte. With the bases loaded, Jeferson Quero earned an RBI sacrifice fly to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Raynel Delgado and Oliva each collected RBI singles, extending the lead 7-0.

Sounds reliever Blake Holub tossed a scoreless ninth, finishing a 7-0 win for the Sounds.

Nashville takes Monday off before beginning a six-game series on Tuesday against the Norfolk Tides. First pitch from Harbor Park Stadium is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GOTTA LET A PEACOCK FLY: Jared Oliva stole his sixth base of the season and 10th of the homestand in Sunday's series finale. Oliva is up to 47 steals on the year, the fourth-most in in a single season in Nashville Sounds history. Oliva surpassed Duane Walker (1979) and Nate Chapman (1980) on the list for solo fourth with his second of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Oliva missed 30 games earlier this season on the Injured List but continues his late season push up the leaderboard. Oliva has 16 steals in August, tied for the most in Triple-A this month and is tied for second overall in Triple-A this season in steals. It's already been a career-year in steals for the 29-year-old, who has 10 more steals than any previous season as a pro. For his career, Oliva has 216 steals while being caught just 44 times. He extended his current on-base streak to 12 games and finished the two-week homestand hitting .400 (14-for-35) after going 2-for-4 with a two RBI, two steals and a run scored in Sunday's series finale and played in 10 of the 12 games for Nashville to close out August.

IT'S AN AMBUSH: Daz Cameron connected for his team-leading 16th home run of the season, doing so on the first pitch of the game. It's the fifth leadoff home run of the year and 12th of his professional career. He is responsible for five of the six total leadoff home runs the Sounds have hit this year. His five leadoff home runs are tied for the second-most in the minors this year along with Brooks Baldwin (CLT) and JJ Wetherholt (MEM). Bo Davidson (SF) leads the minors this season with six leadoff dingers between Double-A Richmond and High-A Eugene in the Giants organization. Cameron had never had more than three leadoff home runs in any single season before this year. His 16 home runs on the season are now tied for his single-season career-high, which he set in 2023 with Triple-A Norfolk playing in 110 games. Cameron is up to 16 in just 47 games with Nashville in 2025.

QUALITY STALLINGS: Garrett Stallings worked his fourth quality start of the season and first since July 27th against the Charlotte Knights when he worked 6.0 IP and allowed one earned on four hits. Stallings bounced back from allowing six runs on seven hits over 2.2 IP on Tuesday night when he got the start in game one of the series to blank the Knights over six innings on Sunday. He matched his season-high in strikeouts with seven while allowing only two hits without a walk and finished the night by retiring 12 straight batters. It was the first time Stallings had worked 6+ innings without allowing a run since doing so on April 16, 2023, with Double-A Bowie in the Orioles organization. He now owns 17 career quality starts in his and Sunday was the fourth time he had worked 6+ innings in a start without allowing a run. He also worked six plus in relief of July 8, 2022, without allowing a run.

WHY STOP AT ONE: Sunday night marked the fourth straight game for Ernesto Martinez Jr. with a multi-hit performance. It's the second time this season and first since April 8-12 that Martinez Jr. has strung together multi-hit games in four straight games. In eight instances of piecing together multi-hit stretches of 4+ games throughout his career, he made it to five games once, doing so with Double-A Biloxi in 2024. After hitting a season-low .190 in 13 games in July, the 26-year-old bounced back to finish the month of August hitting .322 (17-for-53) with six doubles and 10 RBI in 16 games after going 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and RBI in Sunday's series finale against Charlotte.

HOT AUGUST NIGHTS: Raynel Delgado extended his on-base streak to 10 games after putting together his second straight multi-hit game on Sunday against the Knights. Delgado ended the month of August hitting .364 (28-for-77) with 3 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 12 RBI, and 11 walks. Delgado's case for International League Player of the Month includes hitting for the cycle on August 19 against the Louisville Bats and entered the final day of the month ranked inside the top 10 in the International League in AVG (7th), OBP (7th, .447), OPS (T-9th, 1.022) and Stolen Bases (T-5th, 9). Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero ended the month with 20 RBI after getting a RBI sac fly in the bottom of the seventh inning in Sunday's series finale. Quero's 20 RBI were five more than any other Nashville player for the month and he finished the month with the most doubles (7) and XBH (11) on the club. He was second behind Delgado for total bases (36), tied for second in HR (3), and ranked third in hits (18).







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.