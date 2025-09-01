Bisons Take Series over Indians in Sunday Finale

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - A five-run sixth inning secured a series victory for the Buffalo Bisons as they defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field.

Wilkin Ramos (L, 0-2) was tagged for all five runs in the fifth inning, loading the bases with no outs on a double and back-to-back hit batters. Brandon Valenzula drove in a run with a walk and Rainer Nunez plated another with a fielder's choice to center. Jack Little replaced Ramos and the Bisons (23-32, 53-75) scored three more in the frame for a 6-2 advantage.

The Indians (33-24, 75-56) opened the scoring in the second inning when Sammy Siani launched his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, deep into right field.

Buffalo chipped away with a solo home run by RJ Schreck in the third inning, cutting the lead to 2-1 before the big sixth inning.

Nick Dombkowski opened for the Indians, allowing just the homer to Schreck across 4.0 frames.

Alek Manoah (W, 1-0) tossed a quality start in his MLB rehab outing, totaling 6.0 innings of two-run ball with five hits, four walks and three strikeouts.

Indianapolis begins a six-game road series at Columbus on Tuesday night at 6:15 PM. The Indians have not named a starting pitcher and RHP Austin Peterson (3-4, 4.15) is set to take the mound for the Clippers.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.