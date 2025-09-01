Syracuse Stifles RailRiders Sunday
Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shut out 3-0 by the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders were limited to three hits and three walks as the Mets earned a series split.
Syracuse took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the third. With two on and two outs, Jared Young doubled in a pair off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Erick Leal for the early lead.
The Mets added a run in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Young to close the scoring.
Four Mets pitchers held the RailRiders in check over the first eight innings, working two scoreless apiece. Jonathan Pintaro allowed a hit and two walks in the spot start. Justin Garza (3-1), Dom Hamel and Austin Warren worked the next six innings, combining to retire 15 straight from the third to the eighth. Carlos Guzman walked a batter in the ninth and earned his first save.
Erick Leal (8-10) allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and six walks over 4.0 innings in the loss.
The RailRiders are off Monday and travel to Worcester for a six-game set against the WooSox starting Tuesday at 6:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
39-18, 77-52
