August 31st Omaha Storm Chasers Game Cancelled

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Due to current rain showers and impending inclement weather throughout the day, the Omaha Storm Chasers' home game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been cancelled today - Sunday, August 31st - due to inclement weather.

With today's game being the final time Omaha and Lehigh Valley play each other this season, the game will not be made up at a later date.

All tickets from Sunday, August 31st may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future event in the 2025 season at Werner Park. The River City Community Night presented by Leonard Management McDonald's originally scheduled for August 31 will now take place on Sunday, September 14.

All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. Exchanges into premium nights will have an added upcharge.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for the final homestand of the season, September 9 to 14 against the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Omaha's next game is Tuesday, September 2 on the road against the Iowa Cubs, with a 6:38 p.m. CT first pitch at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

For tickets and more information, please visitomahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.







