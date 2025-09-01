Bats Strike Late, Snag Back-And-Forth Series Finale 7-5

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats struck late in the game to take the final game of the series against the Columbus Clippers, winning 7-5. The Bats took five out of six games against Columbus, marking the second time this season they have won five out of six in a series.

Louisville finished the month of August with a 14-13 record, which is the first time the Bats have produced a winning month since May 2024.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bats were down 5-4. Clippers pitcher Franco Aleman (L, 2-5) came out of the bullpen. Davis Wendzel, Levi Jordan, and Blake Dunn all drew walks to mount a rally. With two outs, Hector Rodriguez hit a soft grounder to shortstop, and he hustled down the line to beat the throw and tie the ballgame. Ryan Vilade came up and lined single into right field to score two runs and gave the Bats a late 7-5 lead. Luis Mey (W, 3-3) came on and slammed the door in the ninth to secure the win.

To begin, both teams started slowly on offense, with only two combined hits after two innings of play. Then in the third, the Bats were able to stretch a run across. Vilade drew a walk, and Edwin Rios hit a grounder between the pitcher and third baseman. It was fielded by the Clippers' starting pitcher, John Means, who threw it over Dayan Frias' head at first base. The throwing error allowed Vilade to round the bases and score the first run of the game.

Louisville starter Jose Franco pitched four strong innings, ending his night with six strikeouts, but had a rough patch in the top of the fourth. He allowed three straight singles, with Kody Huff hitting the third one for an RBI. The run tied the score at one, and Sam Benschoter came in to pitch in the fifth.

Jake Miller entered for Columbus in the bottom of the frame. He surrendered a bunt single to Rodriguez, who then stole second to put himself in scoring position. Vilade hit a routine fly ball to right field, but Johnathan Rodriguez lost the ball in the sun and couldn't make the catch. Rodriguez scored on the error, and the Bats kept pouncing after that. Rios drew a walk, and back-to-back singles from Rece Hinds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand brought home two more runs, and the Bats took a 4-1 lead after the inning.

The Clippers wasted no time answering. Benschoter gave up an RBI double to Kahlil Watson and then a two-run home run to Frias. The Bats still struggled with the long ball, as they have allowed the most home runs in the International League. The Clippers used the big fly to tie the score once again.

Joe La Sorsa came on to pitch for Benschoter to finish the sixth inning. He threw for an inning before Lyon Richardson took over on the mound. Richardson allowed three singles in the eighth inning, with Milan Tolentino hitting the RBI to take the lead. The Clippers lead 5-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth, but the Bats' big inning won them the game.

Vilade ended the night going 2-for-4 two RBI. Rodriguez also went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.

The Bats (56-71, 24-28 second half) will begin a six-game set with the St. Paul Saints (58-71, 25-31 second half) on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.







