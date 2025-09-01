Red Wings Comeback Falls Short, Lose 6-5 in Jacksonville

Published on August 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings closed out their six-game set and season series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday night, falling 6-5. LF Christian Franklin powered the Wings offense, launching his 12th home run of the season in the third inning and adding another RBI via sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. 3B Trey Lipscomb, C Francisco Mejía, and DH José Tena each collected multi-hit performances, tallying one RBI apiece in the contest.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the early lead, striking first in the bottom of the first inning. SS Maximo Acosta worked a leadoff walk and swiped second base three pitches later. RF Jacob Berry laced an RBI single into center field, giving Jacksonville the 1-0 lead.

Rochester quickly responded with a run of their own in the top of the second inning. 3B Trey Lipscomb ripped a two-out single into left field, followed by SS Jackson Cluff working a walk, putting runners on first and second base. C Francisco Mejía roped a single into right field, tying the game at one.

Jacksonville took back the lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a three-run rally. 2B Johnny Olmstead worked a five-pitch walk, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a throwing error, scoring on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. The rally continued after a walk and a single loaded the bases with two outs. Jacob Berry blooped a two-run single in front of the left fielder, extending the Jumbo Shrimp advantage, 4-1.

The Red Wings trimmed the deficit with their first home run in the top of the third inning. LF Christian Franklin took the first pitch of the inning and ripped a 107.4 MPH opposite-field blast, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead with a two-run big fly in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Berry led off the inning with a single into right field, his third hit of the night. Three batters later, DH Kemp Alderman demolished a two-run home run. The ball left his bat at 114.4 MPH and travelled 414 feet over the center field wall, stretching the Jacksonville lead to 6-2.

The Wings got a run back in the top of the sixth inning. 1B Yohandy Morales earned a one-out walk, advancing to second on a wild pitch during the next at-bat. Two batters later, CF Andrew Pinckney raced out an infield single to put runners on the corners with two outs. Trey Lipscomb ripped a single into left field, bringing home Morales and trimming the deficit, 6-3.

Rochester chipped away at the lead in the top of the seventh inning, plating two more runs. Francisco Mejía led off the frame with a single into left field, advancing to third base on a fielding error that put runners on second and third with nobody out. The next batter, Christian Franklin, lifted a sacrifice fly into right field, scoring the runner from third base. DH José Tena kept the rally going, lacing a single into left field to score another run, shrinking the lead to 6-5.

The Red Wings attempted to tie things up in the top of the ninth inning, down one run. The game and series came to a close after José Tena logged the only hit of the inning, falling 6-5 on Sunday night.

RHP Andry Lara took the mound in Sunday's matchup, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two. RHP Daison Acosta was the first man to appear out of the bullpen, delivering 2.0 scoreless frames. The 27-year-old allowed just one hit and punched out two Jumbo Shrimps in the process. LHP Garrett Davila relieved Acosta in the fourth inning with two outs, getting a flyout to get out of the trouble. The southpaw finished the night hurling 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit. RHP Zach Bryzkcy was the next man up, logging 1.1 innings of one-run baseball on one hit. RHP Julian Fernández took the hill in the eighth inning, firing a scoreless inning while striking out one Jumbo Shrimp in the frame.

LF Christian Franklin earns Saturday night's Player of the Game honors, crushing his 12th home run of the season in the third inning and later adding another RBI via sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Since joining the Wings on 8/1, the Arkansas product boasts a .296 batting average (29-for-98) with a .840 OPS while collecting four home runs, one triple, two doubles, and driving in 19 runs across 24 games in a Wing uniform. The Kansas native's multi-RBI performance marks his seventh as a Red Wing and 14th this season, tying him for third place among all Red Wing batters.

The Rochester Red Wings will continue their road trip and head to Memphis to clash with the Redbirds. The six-game series begins on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:45 PM from AutoZone Park. The Wings will send RHP Bryce Conley to the mound to face the Redbirds.







International League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.