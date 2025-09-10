Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 vs. Buffalo

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (26-36, 56-79) vs. Cocos Locos De Rochester (28-36, 55-81)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Trey Yesavage (0-0, 4.40) vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 4.62)

WALK (OFF) THIS WAY: The Rochester Red Wings faced off with the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night for the final home series of the year, winning 5-4 in walk-off fashion...3B TREY LIPSCOMB led the way for the Wings, smacking a three-run home run in the fourth inning and ripping the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th...LF PHILLIP GLASSER collected his first Triple-A hit, RBI, and multi-hit performance in his first game with Rochester...on the mound, RHP RYAN LOUTOS locked down the final out of the ninth and turned in a scoreless 10th inning with two strikeouts...Rochester looks to make it back-to-back wins, and four-straight against the Bisons tonight, sending RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound to face Bisons RHP Trey Yesavage...

After their walk-off victory last night, five of the Red Wings last six games have been decided by one run.

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: After holding Buffalo scoreless in the top of the 10th, RF NICK SCHNELL was intentionally walked and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY worked a free pass of his own to set the stage for 3B TREY LIPSCOMB, who delivered the Red Wings eighth walk-off winner of the season...dating back to the beginning of the 2023 season, Rochester has walked-off 28 total times, most of any Triple-A team...

Lipscomb's walk-off single was the first of his professional career.

LIPSCOMB(ING) IN CLUTCH: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB provided the Wings offense in Tuesday night's affair, crushing a three-run home run in the fourth inning and roping an RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning to win the game...the contest marked his team-leading 31st multi-hit game of the season and third game with at least four RBI, one behind RF NICK SCHNELL for most by a Red Wing in 2025...with runners in scoring position this season, Lipscomb ranks third in the International League (min. 100 AB) with a .352 (45-for-128) batting average...should he finish the season with a mark above .350 with RISP, he would be the first Red Wing to do so (min. 100 AB) since Randy Ruiz hit .356 (42-for-118) in 2008.

GLASS(ER) HALF FULL: LF PHILLIP GLASSER made his Triple-A debut with Rochester on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a single, and a walk in the contest...Glasser became the 26th different position player and 68th total to appear for the Red Wings this season...the Indiana Products RBI triple in the eighth inning marks his first three-bagger since 6/29 with Double-A Harrisburg at Akron (CLE) and fifth total of his Minor League career...between Harrisburg (112 G) and Rochester this season, the Ohio native sports a .295/.382/.398 slash line with six homers, four triples, 18 doubles, 42 RBI, and 30 stolen bases...the 25-year-old leads all qualified Nationals full-season Minor Leaguers in batting average (.295), and hits (127), while being tied for second in walks (53) and holding fourth in stolen bases (30)...

Glasser is the first Red Wing to log a triple in his Triple-A debut since Daylen Lile on 4/30 vs. Lehigh Valley.

PINCK YOUR POISON: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his on-base streak to 13 games and his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the fourth inning on Tuesday night, adding another single and a walk later in the contest...his multi-hit performance marks his 30th of the season, second-most in a Red Wings uniform in 2025...across the 13-game on-base streak since 8/26, the Alabama product boasts a .383 batting average (18-for-47) with a 1.078 OPS while logging five multi-hit efforts and tallying two home runs, a triple, two doubles, nine walks, five stolen bases, and eight RBI...when batting fourth in the order, the 25-year-old sports a .432 batting average (16-for-37) with a 1.229 OPS while smacking two home runs, one triple, one double, and driving in nine runs across 11 games.

SAURYN PATCH KIDS: RHP SAURYN LAO delivered 2.0 scoreless innings of relief last night, allowing two hits and one walk en route to his second hold with the Red Wings...between Rochester (2 G) and Triple-A Tacoma (22 G, 19 GS), Lao boasts a 3.10 ERA (25 ER/72.2 IP), seventh-best among all Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 appearances and 50.0 innings pitched...

In 12 appearances (10 GS) at home this season, the Dominican Republic native carries a 1.96 ERA (8 ER/36.2 IP).

MORAL(ES) OF THE STORY: 1B YOHANDY MORALES logged his second consecutive multi-hit performance on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double, a single, and two runs scored...since 8/17, the Miami Product is registering a .313 batting average (26-for-83) with an .874 OPS while ripping six two-baggers, 11 RBI and leading the Wings in extra-base hits (9), runs (18), and home runs (3, T-1st)...across 14 games on Tuesday, the former second-round draft pick is holding a .305 batting average (18-for-59) with four home runs, five doubles, and nine RBI.

THE WHITE LOUTOS: RHP RYAN LOUTOS delivered the last out of the ninth inning via a pickoff from C C.J. STUBBS at first base, came out for the top of the 10th, and kept the ghost runner at second after two punchouts and a groundout to earn his second win of the season...across three appearances in September, the Illinois native has not allowed a run in 3.0 innings pitched, allowing just one hit and striking out three while holding opposing batters to a .111 batting average against.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2023: On this day two years ago, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Syracuse Mets 9-1 on the road...Rochester pitching allowed just three total hits, led by the Wings southpaw starter, ALEMAO HERNANDEZ ...Hernandez tossed 6.0 innings of one-run baseball on one hit and one walk while striking out seven Met batters...2B DARREN BAKER led the wings offense with a four-hit performance, including a double in the ninth inning and collecting three RBI in the contest...1B FRANKIE TOSTADO logged his first Triple-A three-hit effort to date, smacking a double and two singles...3B JETER DOWNS and C BRADY LINDSLY each tallied two RBI in the win.







