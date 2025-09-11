Tampa Bay Rays Announce 2025 Minor League Awards

DURHAM, N.C. - The Tampa Bay Rays Baseball Operations Department on Wednesday announced their 2025 Minor League Player Awards, with former Bulls infielder Bob Seymour tabbed the organization's Minor League Player of the Year. In addition, outfielder Tristan Peters has been named Durham's Most Valuable Player, while right-hander Logan Workman is Durham's finalist for the Erik Walker Community Champion Award.

Seymour in 105 games with Durham this season posted a .263 average (106-403), adding 70 runs, 21 doubles, three triples, 30 homers and 87 RBI along with an .880 OPS. Despite being promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays on August 15, Seymour entering play on September 10 leads the International League in home runs, in addition to ranking third in RBI, total bases (223) and extra-base hits (54), as well as fifth in SLG (.553). In his two seasons with the Bulls from 2024-25, the Wake Forest alum has accumulated a .265 average (158-596) in 162 games, adding 105 runs, 28 doubles, three triples, 49 homers and 131 RBI with a .905 OPS.

Peters over his 124 games with the Bulls this year has recorded a .263 average (115-437), adding 67 runs, 25 doubles, three triples, 12 homers and 67 RBI along with a .769 OPS. The Southern Illinois University alum has also recorded just two errors over 258 total chances while making several outstanding plays in the field, including a pair of home run robbing catches featured nationally on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays. In two seasons from 2024-25 with Durham, Peters has accrued a .251 average (211-842), adding 133 runs, 46 doubles, eight triples, 24 homers and 112 RBI along with a .758 OPS.

Workman is the Bulls' finalist for the Erik Walker Community Champion Award, which recognizes a Rays minor league who best exemplifies teamwork, sportsmanship, and community involvement. A $500 donation will be presented to Workman's charity of choice in his name by the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

