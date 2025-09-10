Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory

ST. PAUL, MN - The Columbus Clippers arrived in St. Paul to begin the final road trip of the 2025 campaign and defeated the Saints, 2-1. All the runs were scored in the 3rd inning, after which the Clippers held on the rest of the way.

The winning pitcher was right-handed starter Austin Peterson, who punched out nine Saints hitters over 5.0 innings of one-run baseball. After Peterson departed, four Clippers relievers - Jack Leftwich, Matt Krook, Franco Aleman, and Carlos Hernandez - combined to surrender just one hit to St. Paul over the final 4.0 frames. Hernandez recorded his first save as a Clipper.

With two outs in the top of the 3rd inning, the Clippers scored the game's first run when a grounder off the bat of Yordys Valdes was misplayed by Saints second baseman Tanner Schobel. Moments later, Valdes broke for second on a steal attempt but stopped short, giving himself up but only after the all-important second run of the inning came home.

With the win on Tuesday, Columbus improves to 23-39 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 57-77 overall this season.

