Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Columbus Clippers arrived in St. Paul to begin the final road trip of the 2025 campaign and defeated the Saints, 2-1. All the runs were scored in the 3rd inning, after which the Clippers held on the rest of the way.
The winning pitcher was right-handed starter Austin Peterson, who punched out nine Saints hitters over 5.0 innings of one-run baseball. After Peterson departed, four Clippers relievers - Jack Leftwich, Matt Krook, Franco Aleman, and Carlos Hernandez - combined to surrender just one hit to St. Paul over the final 4.0 frames. Hernandez recorded his first save as a Clipper.
With two outs in the top of the 3rd inning, the Clippers scored the game's first run when a grounder off the bat of Yordys Valdes was misplayed by Saints second baseman Tanner Schobel. Moments later, Valdes broke for second on a steal attempt but stopped short, giving himself up but only after the all-important second run of the inning came home.
With the win on Tuesday, Columbus improves to 23-39 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 57-77 overall this season.
The series in St. Paul continues Wednesday. The Clippers return home next week for the final series of the 2025 season, which begins with Tansky Tuesday DIME-A-DOG NIGHT on Sept. 16! First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.