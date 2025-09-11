Lockridge's Four-Hit Night Not Enough in Sounds Loss to Stripers

NASHVILLE - Brandon Lockridge recorded a season-high four hits in the Nashville Sounds 7-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday from First Horizon Park. Alexander Cornielle punched out seven batters in his Sounds debut, while Daz Cameron increased his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk in the bottom of the first inning.

After Gwinnett put up two runs in the top of the first off Cornielle, the Sounds bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Stripers starter Jose Suarez. Cameron walked to increase his on-base streak to 13 games, stole second, and came around to score on a base knock from Luis Urias. Jeferson Quero singled to place Urias at second, and a double from Tyler Black plated Urias to tie the game, 2-2.

The Sounds took the lead in the bottom of the third against Suarez. Lockridge and Quero socked back-to-back doubles to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, the Stripers scratched across two runs off Sounds reliever Robert Gasser. Jonathan Ornelas and Chandler Seagle notched back-to-back singles, while Carlos Rodriguez reached on a throwing error to load the bases. Jesus Bastidas worked a walk, plating Ornelas from third to tie the game, 3-3. Luke Waddell sent a flyball to center, allowing Seagle to score and put Gwinnett up 4-3.

Bastidas connected for a three-run homer in the top of the eighth off Nashville reliever Easton McGee, increasing the Gwinnett lead 7-3.

Lockridge drove in a run in the bottom of the ninth with a single to right, but the Sounds went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 7-4 win for the Stripers and even the series at a game each.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings takes the ball for the Sounds on Thursday in game three of the final six-game series at First Horizon Park. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

WELCOME TO PITCH CITY: Right-hander Alexander Cornielle made his Triple-A debut Wednesday night after making 26 starts for Double-A Biloxi to begin his season. He worked 4.2 IP and allowed three hits and two runs (1 ER) with seven strikeouts and four walks. He had a 32-pitch first inning where he saw the first four Stripers batters reach following an error, and two straight four-pitch walks before a two-RBI single. He responded by striking out each of the next three batters to get out of the inning. He needed just 56 pitches to get through his next 3.2 IP. Cornielle comes to Nashville after leading the organization in starts and is second in IP (127.2) this season behind Bruce Zimmermann (133.0). Following his seven strikeouts tonight, Cornielle now leads the organization now with his 123 strikeouts.

TAKE CARE: After hitting .316 (18-for-57) in August, Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero broke out of a mini slump, ending a five-game hitless streak with a multi-hit game on Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. It was his first multi-hit game since August 28 against Charlotte. Quero ended the Norfolk series 0-for-15 with a RBI, walk, run scored, and two strikeouts. Tuesday night was his 15th multi-hit game of the season with Nashville.

FOUR LOCK-O: Brandon Lockridge has a hit in five of his first six games with Nashville after going 4-for-5 with a double, RBI, and run scored on Wednesday night. His third-inning double was his first extra base hit since August 24 vs. San Francisco while he was with the Brewers. It was his first Triple-A extra-base hit since July 23 vs. Triple-A Sugar Land while he was with the Padres organization before being dealt to the Brewers. In his six games since joining the Sounds, Lockridge is hitting .308 (8-for-26) with a double and four walks. His run on Wednesday gave him a run in all six games with Nashville and seven-straight Triple-A games with a run. Wednesday night was his first four-hit game since he set a single-game career-high with five hits on September 4, 2024, and the seventh career game of 4+ hits.

RUN AND DONE: Right-hander Easton McGee had his streak of games and innings without an earned run come to an end Wednesday night. It ends at 17.0 IP and eight games after working the first 1.2 IP Wednesday without allowing an earned run. His streak with Nashville dates back to July 24. The 17.0 IP are tied along with Tyler Jay for the second-most consecutive innings without an earned run. During his streak, he allowed seven hits with 17 strikeouts and six walks before ultimately giving up a three-run home run to Jesus Bastidas in the top of the eighth that ended the streak.

LUCKY 13: Daz Cameron extended his on-base streak to 13 games Wednesday night with a leadoff walk. During his current 13-game stretch, Cameron is hitting only .220 (11-for-50) with two triples, three home runs, and nine RBI but has 11 walks to just 13 strikeouts. It's the second-longest on-base streak of the season behind his 19-game on-base streak from July 10-August 7.







