Redbirds Blow Six-Run Ninth-Inning Lead, Lose at Jumbo Shrimp in Extras
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 9-8 walk-off loss on Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Memphis entered the bottom of ninth inning with a 7-1 lead. Jacksonville used two walks, five hits, a wild pitch and a game-tying home run to complete the comeback. The Redbirds scored one run in the top of the 10th. The Jumbo Shrimp smacked a walk-off home run in the bottom of the extra inning. The six-run blown lead is the largest blown lead in a loss for Memphis in 2025.
Left fielder Bryan Torres torched three more hits to inch closer to the batting and on-base crowns. The left-handed hitter pushed his batting average to .328, six points shy of first place. Torres leads the International League in OBP by 21 points with a .441 mark. Torres pushed his hit streak to eight straight games, including three consecutive three-hit games. The utility man has posted a multi-hit effort in seven of his last 10 games.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out six across 4.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher took the International League lead in innings pitched with 142.2 on the season. Wilkerson also steadied his league-leading WHIP, which finished Wednesday at 1.10.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Jacksonville Completes Epic Comeback against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Walk 12, Fall for Franchise Tying High 11th Time, 7-1 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Blow Six-Run Ninth-Inning Lead, Lose at Jumbo Shrimp in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Home Run Sends Storm Chasers Past Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bastidas' Blast Keys Stripers' 7-4 Triumph in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Win Second Straight against Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lockridge's Four-Hit Night Not Enough in Sounds Loss to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Roll Tides with 17-9 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Drohan Dazzles as WooSox Top Mets 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Norfolk Falls To Durham In Slugfest - Norfolk Tides
- Mets Fall to Red Sox, 4-1, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hinds Hits 20/20 as Bats Win 11th Straight - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Use Five-Run First Inning to Surge Past Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Blast Their Way to 9-2 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Tampa Bay Rays Announce 2025 Minor League Awards - Durham Bulls
- Iowa's Win Streak Snapped at 10 - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings and Wegmans to Award $12,000 to Local Youth Baseball & Softball Organizations - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Even Series with Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- Near Shutout Dampens RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Andrew Painter Stymies RailRiders as 'Pigs Win Second Straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox to Pay Tribute in 2026 to Pawtucket & Worcester by Transforming into the "Pawtucket Hot Wieners," the "Worcester Kelley Squares," and "The Art of the Woo" - Worcester Red Sox
- Chasers Snap Losing Streak with 7-1 Win over Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Pauley to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Blow Six-Run Ninth-Inning Lead, Lose at Jumbo Shrimp in Extras
- Torres Smacks Three Hits as Redbirds Drop Opener at Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester
- Redbirds Erupt Early, Hang on Late in Wrestling Night Win
- Memphis Gives up Five-Run Sixth in Close Loss to Rochester