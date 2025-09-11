Redbirds Blow Six-Run Ninth-Inning Lead, Lose at Jumbo Shrimp in Extras

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 9-8 walk-off loss on Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Memphis entered the bottom of ninth inning with a 7-1 lead. Jacksonville used two walks, five hits, a wild pitch and a game-tying home run to complete the comeback. The Redbirds scored one run in the top of the 10th. The Jumbo Shrimp smacked a walk-off home run in the bottom of the extra inning. The six-run blown lead is the largest blown lead in a loss for Memphis in 2025.

Left fielder Bryan Torres torched three more hits to inch closer to the batting and on-base crowns. The left-handed hitter pushed his batting average to .328, six points shy of first place. Torres leads the International League in OBP by 21 points with a .441 mark. Torres pushed his hit streak to eight straight games, including three consecutive three-hit games. The utility man has posted a multi-hit effort in seven of his last 10 games.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out six across 4.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher took the International League lead in innings pitched with 142.2 on the season. Wilkerson also steadied his league-leading WHIP, which finished Wednesday at 1.10.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.