Bisons Use Five-Run First Inning to Surge Past Wings

Rochester looked to build on the series-opening win against the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night, but fell 9-2. LF Phillip Glasser belted his first Triple-A home run of his career, a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. OF Nick Schnell cracked a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, marking his 20th with Rochester and 22nd of the season (2 w/ Double-A HBG).

Buffalo's offense exploded for a five-run inning in the top of the first frame. CF Jonatan Clase led off the inning by ripping a ground-rule double into the right field corner, followed by LF RJ Schreck taking a fastball off the arm, putting two runners on with nobody out. After a fielder's choice put runners on the corners, RF Yohendrick Pinango cracked a double into the right-center field gap, plating the game's first run. The rally kept going after 1B Riley Tirotta laced a two-run single into right field, giving the Bisons the 3-0 lead. After a double from C Brandon Valenzuela put runners on second and third base, a single from DH Josh Kasevich and a sacrifice fly from 3B Michael Stefanic plated two more runs to make it 5-0.

The Bisons plated another run in the top of the second inning. Jonatan Clase led off the inning by collecting his second double of the night, advanced to second on a walk to RJ Schreck, and moved to third base on a flyout. The next batter, Yohendrick Pinango, grounded into a forceout to score another run, making it 6-0 Buffalo.

Rochester plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs in the inning, Phillip Glasser unloaded on a first-pitch fastball, sending it 419 feet over the left field wall for his first Triple-A home run. The solo shot trimmed the deficit to 6-1 after five frames.

Buffalo added to its advantage in the top of the seventh inning. After a single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs, a third walk in the inning to Michael Stefanic plated the seventh run of the game for the Bisons, extending their lead to 7-1.

The Bisons added more insurance runs in the eighth inning. With one out in the inning, two singles and a walk loaded the bases. The next batter, Riley Tirotta, worked a five-pitch run to score one run, and a sacrifice fly from Brandon Valenzuela scored another, extending the Buffalo cushion to 9-1.

The Red Wings attempted to mount an eight-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. OF Nick Schnell led off the inning by blasting a 420-foot home run over the right field wall, shrinking the deficit to seven. After an error that put a runner on first, the Wings failed to bring in any more runs, falling 9-2.

RHP Kyle Luckham toed the slab in Wednesday night's contest, tossing 3.0 innings while allowing seven hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch, and striking out three in the process. RHP Andry Lara took over in the top of the fourth inning, hurling 2.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout while allowing one hit and one walk. RHP Zach Brzykcy relieved Lara in the sixth inning, tossing 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and allowing one run on one hit and one walk. RHP Holden Powell appeared in the seventh inning, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in 1.0 inning of work. LHP Garrett Davila was the next man up in the eighth inning, tossing 1.2 innings with three walks and one strikeout.

LF Phillip Glasser earned Player of the Game honors on Wednesday night, crushing his first career Triple-A home run in the fifth inning. His home run marks his first since August 8th with Double-A Harrisburg against Portland and his first with Rochester. In his first two games with Rochester, the Indiana product is registering a .429 batting average (3-for-7) with one home run, one triple, one walk, and two RBI since joining the Wings.

Rochester will look to get back on track against the Bisons on Thursday night. Buffalo will send RHP Elieser Hernandez against the Wings RHP Adrian Sampson*.* First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM from Innovative Field.







