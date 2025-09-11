Norfolk Falls To Durham In Slugfest

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (28-35 | 58-79) lost 17-9 to the Durham Bulls (34-29 | 79-59) Wednesday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The two teams would combine for 26 runs, 25 hits, and seven home runs.

Tyler O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in his second rehab game of his fourth rehab stint with the Tides, this time working back from right wrist inflammation. Gary Sánchez went 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored in his first rehab game of his second rehab assignment with Norfolk as he recovers from a right knee sprain. All ten Tides hitters that came to the plate recorded at least on base knock, with Jordyn Adams (2-for-5, 2 RBI) joining Sánchez as the only other Tide to record multiple hits. Silas Ardoin would hit his fourth homer in a Tides uniform, along with walking three times.

Durham would have big offensive performances by several of their players, as four different Bulls would register both multi-hit and multi-RBI days. Coco Montes went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI, and four runs scored, and is now 6-for-9 to start the series vs. Norfolk. Cameron Misner (3-for-6, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) led the bottom of the first inning off with a solo shot, providing a rude introduction to Triple-A for Tides pitcher Nestor German.

German, the Orioles' 14th ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, went 3.0 innings where he allowed five runs (four earned runs) on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts in his first career Triple-A start. Yaramil Hiraldo was the only one of six Tides to take the mound to post a scoreless inning.

These two teams play again tomorrow at 6:35 from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Cameron Weston (4-8, 4.80) will get the start for the Tides opposite RHP Forrest Whitley (5-3, 2.10) for the Bulls.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.