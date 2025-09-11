Red Wings and Wegmans to Award $12,000 to Local Youth Baseball & Softball Organizations
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with WEGMANS, will proudly present 12 checks of $1,000 each to local youth baseball and softball organizations during pregame ceremonies on Wednesday, September 10, at Innovative Field.
The donations come from funds raised during the Red Wings' annual INTENTIONAL WALK WEEK, a signature community event presented by Wegmans that in 2025 will benefit Challenger Baseball across the Greater Rochester area. Each summer, the Intentional Walk brings together fans, community members, and Red Wings staff in a 24-hour relay walk around the Innovative Field warning track, with every step taken to raise money for local not-for-profits.
This year's funding will benefit:
Avon Youth Baseball
Brighton Little League
Chili Challenger Baseball
Fairport Little League
Finger Lakes Youth Sports
Greece Little League
Penfield LL Challenger Baseball
Pittsford Little League
RHAA Baseball
Victor Little League
WAA Baseball
Sweden Community Foundation
"We're excited to team up with Wegmans again and hand out these checks," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "These leagues are where kids fall in love with baseball, and helping support that is a home run for everyone. We can't wait to celebrate with them on the field Wednesday night."
"At Wegmans, we're passionate about supporting events that promote healthy living and bring communities together," said KIRBY BRANCIFORTE, RDN, Corporate Nutritionist at Wegmans. "Partnering with the Red Wings through Intentional Walk lets us highlight the power of inclusion, teamwork, and the joy of baseball for kids of all abilities. We're proud to be part of it."
The presentation will take place prior to Wednesday night's Red Wings home game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and help cheer on the local organizations that make such a big impact in their communities.
Single-game tickets for the Red Wings' final homestand are available online at RedWingsBaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling 585-423-WING or in person at the Innovative Field ticket office.
International League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Tampa Bay Rays Announce 2025 Minor League Awards - Durham Bulls
- Iowa's Win Streak Snapped at 10 - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings and Wegmans to Award $12,000 to Local Youth Baseball & Softball Organizations - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Even Series with Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- Near Shutout Dampens RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Andrew Painter Stymies RailRiders as 'Pigs Win Second Straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox to Pay Tribute in 2026 to Pawtucket & Worcester by Transforming into the "Pawtucket Hot Wieners," the "Worcester Kelley Squares," and "The Art of the Woo" - Worcester Red Sox
- Chasers Snap Losing Streak with 7-1 Win over Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Pauley to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Red Wings and Wegmans to Award $12,000 to Local Youth Baseball & Softball Organizations
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 vs. Buffalo
- Lipscomb Delivers Walk-Off Single to Top Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 9 vs. Buffalo
- Redbirds Win Tug-Of-War, Defeat Rochester 12-11