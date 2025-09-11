Red Wings and Wegmans to Award $12,000 to Local Youth Baseball & Softball Organizations

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with WEGMANS, will proudly present 12 checks of $1,000 each to local youth baseball and softball organizations during pregame ceremonies on Wednesday, September 10, at Innovative Field.

The donations come from funds raised during the Red Wings' annual INTENTIONAL WALK WEEK, a signature community event presented by Wegmans that in 2025 will benefit Challenger Baseball across the Greater Rochester area. Each summer, the Intentional Walk brings together fans, community members, and Red Wings staff in a 24-hour relay walk around the Innovative Field warning track, with every step taken to raise money for local not-for-profits.

This year's funding will benefit:

Avon Youth Baseball

Brighton Little League

Chili Challenger Baseball

Fairport Little League

Finger Lakes Youth Sports

Greece Little League

Penfield LL Challenger Baseball

Pittsford Little League

RHAA Baseball

Victor Little League

WAA Baseball

Sweden Community Foundation

"We're excited to team up with Wegmans again and hand out these checks," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "These leagues are where kids fall in love with baseball, and helping support that is a home run for everyone. We can't wait to celebrate with them on the field Wednesday night."

"At Wegmans, we're passionate about supporting events that promote healthy living and bring communities together," said KIRBY BRANCIFORTE, RDN, Corporate Nutritionist at Wegmans. "Partnering with the Red Wings through Intentional Walk lets us highlight the power of inclusion, teamwork, and the joy of baseball for kids of all abilities. We're proud to be part of it."

The presentation will take place prior to Wednesday night's Red Wings home game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and help cheer on the local organizations that make such a big impact in their communities.

