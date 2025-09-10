Near Shutout Dampens RailRiders

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 4-1 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field on Wednesday afternoon. J.C. Escarra broke up the IronPigs' shutout bid in the ninth, but the RailRiders dropped their second straight.

The IronPigs took a 1-0 edge in the top of the second on an Oscar Mercado home run to left. Lehigh Valley extended the lead in the sixth with three runs on four hits against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Allan Winans. Aiden Miller doubled and scored on a two-base hit by Gabriel Rincones, Jr. Payton Henry's RBI single brought Rincones home and Paul McIntosh added a run-scoring single to build the lead to 4-0.

Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter limited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to three hits over the first three innings and struck out six over five complete. Jacob Waguespack and Lucas Sims combined with Painter to retire 17 straight from the third through the end of the eighth.

With one down in the ninth, Escarra lined a solo home run to put the RailRiders on the board, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not add any additional run support.

Painter (5-5) garnered the win, and Winans (11-1) was tagged with his first loss in 20 appearances this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley IronPigs continue the RailRiders' final homestand on Thursday night. Brendan Beck and Alan Rangel are slated to start. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

43-22, 81-56







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.