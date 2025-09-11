Chasers Win Second Straight against Charlotte

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a second straight game over the Charlotte Knights, with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night.

The Knights were first onto the board in the top of the 1st inning, as an RBI double off Omaha starter Spencer Turnbull put the score at 1-0 in favor of the Knights.

Turnbull pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 2nd inning, then in the bottom of the 2nd, a wild pitch scored Bobby Dalbec to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the 3rd inning, an RBI double gave Charlotte a 2-1 advantage; however, a Nick Pratto solo home run in the bottom half tied the game once again, this time at 2-2.

After the 3rd, Turnbull added 3.0 scoreless innings, facing the minimum in the 5th 6th to record his first quality start with the Storm Chasers, with just the 2 runs allowed over 6.0 innings. Chazz Martinez followed with a scorelss 7th inning, then Stephen Nogosek worked a scoreless 8th.

In the bottom of the 8th, MJ Melendez connected on a go-ahead, solo home run to give Omaha a 3-2 advantage that held to be final after Eric Cerantola struck out the side in the 9th to earn his first save of the season.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Charlotte Knights, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.







