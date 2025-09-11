Bisons Blast Their Way to 9-2 Victory over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons bounced back a night after an extra inning loss to the Rochester Red Wings with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

Buffalo's pitching staff was given an early lead and was able to combine for nine innings of strong work that did not include a walk.

The Bisons did not waste any time, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning to open up a 5-0 lead over Rochester. Buffalo batted around, bringing all nine batters to the plate against Kyle Luckham in the opening inning. Jonatan Clase led off the game with a ground rule double on a ball hit to right field. He scored on a Yohendrick Piñango RBI double to right-center field, giving the team a one-run lead.

Each of the first seven batters reached base in the top of the first, including Riley Tirotta. The infielder's two-run base hit past the first baseman scored Buddy Kennedy and Piñango for a 3-0 advantage. Josh Kasevich and Michael Stefanic also added run-producing at-bats that extended the lead for Buffalo. Kasevich's first hit of the game was an RBI single scoring Tirotta, while Stefanic hit a sacrifice fly that scored Brandon Valenzuela to cap the scoring at five.

Piñango added his second RBI of the game in the top of the second inning to further extend the Bisons' lead. Clase led off for the second straight inning with a double. He scored on an RBI fielder's choice after advancing to third base on a fly ball out by Kennedy.

Trey Yesavage started for Buffalo, working three scoreless innings to preserve the team's lead over the Red Wings. The right-hander made his first start in his last three appearances. He struck out four batters, facing nine total. Yesavage did not allow a base hit, needing 34 pitches to complete his outing, 28 of the pitches were strikes.

The Red Wings used a solo home run by Phillip Glasser to break up the shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning to trim the deficit to 6-1. Glasser made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday and has base hits in each of his first two games played with Rochester. The home run came against Paxton Schultz, who was pitching in relief.

Buffalo tacked on a run in the top of the seventh inning with a bases loaded walk to Stefanic for his second RBI of the game and extended the lead to 7-1. It would balloon to 9-1 with back-to-back run producing plate appearances. A bases loaded walk to Tirotta scored Dasan Brown after he pinch ran for RJ Schreck, while Valenzuela added a sacrifice fly.

The Red Wings were able to add a run in the bottom of the ninth inning with a leadoff solo home run by Nick Schell that concluded the scoring with Buffalo up 9-2.

Five different Bisons' pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, with Yesavage leading the way with four. Schultz, Mason Fluharty, and Joe Mantiply each added two, while Dillon Tate collected one in the bottom of the ninth.

The Bisons and Rochester will meet for game three of their six-game series on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. Elieser Hernandez will start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and WGR 550's Paul Hamilton.







