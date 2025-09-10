Pauley to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder Graham Pauley will begin injury rehabilitation assignment Wednesday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as they play the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark.

Pauley was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 19 with a right oblique strain. Thus far in the 2025 season, he has played 54 games with the Marlins, slashing .229/.310/371/.681 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Pauley spent a portion of each of the last two seasons with Triple-A Jacksonville. He played in five games with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2024, and this year, in 34 games, batted .260/.340/.496/.836 with nine doubles, seven homers, 18 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

A native of Milton, Ga., Pauley was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the 13th round of the 2022 draft out of Duke University. He was a member of the Padres' Opening Day roster in 2024 and made his major league debut on March 20, 2024 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On July 30 of that season, Pauley was part of the package along with right-hander Adam Mazur, left-hander Robby Snelling and infielder Jay Beshears that was traded to the Marlins in exchange for left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing.

Pauley is of 17 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), INF Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14, August 20-present), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31), catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14), right-hander Janson Junk (September 2-September 8) and outfielders Kyle Stowers (September 5-September 9) and Griffin Conine (September 7-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.