Pauley to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder Graham Pauley will begin injury rehabilitation assignment Wednesday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as they play the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark.
Pauley was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 19 with a right oblique strain. Thus far in the 2025 season, he has played 54 games with the Marlins, slashing .229/.310/371/.681 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs.
Pauley spent a portion of each of the last two seasons with Triple-A Jacksonville. He played in five games with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2024, and this year, in 34 games, batted .260/.340/.496/.836 with nine doubles, seven homers, 18 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
A native of Milton, Ga., Pauley was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the 13th round of the 2022 draft out of Duke University. He was a member of the Padres' Opening Day roster in 2024 and made his major league debut on March 20, 2024 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On July 30 of that season, Pauley was part of the package along with right-hander Adam Mazur, left-hander Robby Snelling and infielder Jay Beshears that was traded to the Marlins in exchange for left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing.
Pauley is of 17 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), INF Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14, August 20-present), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31), catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14), right-hander Janson Junk (September 2-September 8) and outfielders Kyle Stowers (September 5-September 9) and Griffin Conine (September 7-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.
International League Stories from September 10, 2025
- WooSox to Pay Tribute in 2026 to Pawtucket & Worcester by Transforming into the "Pawtucket Hot Wieners," the "Worcester Kelley Squares," and "The Art of the Woo" - Worcester Red Sox
- Chasers Snap Losing Streak with 7-1 Win over Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Pauley to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.