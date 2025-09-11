Bulls Roll Tides with 17-9 Victory
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls hit four homers en route to a 17-9 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at the DBAP.
The Bulls (34-29) scored in seven of their eight offensive innings, with Durham unable to score in only the seventh.
Kameron Misner homered to lead off the first inning, with Tristan Peters, Cooper Hummel and Coco Montes each following with deep balls as Durham claimed its third straight win.
The Bulls stormed to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but starter Yoniel Curet allowed five runs in the third before being knocked out. Norfolk (28-35) tacked on another run against reliever Garrett Acton in the inning for a 6-4 lead.
Durham scored once in the third, then went ahead in the fourth on Hummel's ninth home run in a month since he signed with Tampa Bay.
Montes' homer occurred in the sixth after a walk to Jamie Westbrook.
In total, the game saw a combined 395 pitches from both teams, including 203 thrown by five Norfolk pitchers and one position player.
Hunter Stovall and Montes each scored four runs.
How It Happened: After a back and forth first five innings, the Bulls pulled away over the final four frames to win their third straight game. The game took three hours and 20 minutes to complete.
What's Next: Forrest Whitley (5-3, 2.10) is slated to start Thursday night against Cameron Weston (4-8, 4.80) at 6:35 PM ET.
