Hinds Hits 20/20 as Bats Win 11th Straight

TOLEDO, Ohio - Behind a strong pitching performance and Rece Hinds' milestone night, the Louisville Bats extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 2-0 triumph over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

The Bats' 11-game winning streak ties for the second longest in franchise history, matching July 22-August 3, 2010. The Bats will now look to match a franchise record with a 12th straight win on Thursday night. The record was set by the 2003 Bats from May 18-31.

In the bottom of the first, Bats starter Jose Franco worked into immediate trouble, walking three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases with one out. Following a mound visit from pitching coach Reid Cornelius, Franco turned the inning around, striking out Gage Workman before getting Max Anderson to fly out to the warning track in center and strand the runners.

After Franco and Toledo starter Randy Dobnak (L, 2-8) matched each other to keep the game scoreless through three, the Bats used small ball to strike first in the fourth.

Leading off the frame, Hinds hit a perfectly placed ground ball on the infield grass to third, easily reaching on an infield single. On the first pitch to Edwin Rios, Hinds broke for second and made it without a throw for his 20th stolen base of the season.

The stolen base completed a 20/20 season for Hinds, who becomes the second player in Louisville franchise history to record a 20 home run/20 stolen base season and the first since Brian O'Grady accomplished the feat in 2019.

With the Louisville franchise history accomplished, Hinds was then given another chance to run. Ryan Vilade blooped a single into shallow left field. Tearing around third and looking to score the first run, Hinds slid home to beat a close play at the plate and put the Bats up 1-0.

After a shaky first inning, Franco settled in to toss four hitless frames with six strikeouts.

Sam Benschoter (W, 8-3) entered in relief of Franco for the Bats in the fifth and surrendered the Mud Hens' first hit of the night, a double from Riley Unroe. Despite a hit and a walk, the Mud Hens couldn't score in the fifth. Two walks in the sixth gave Toledo a chance, but Benschoter escaped on a Trei Cruz fly out to end the inning.

Sam Moll was next into the game for the Bats and got two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh. Hao-Yu Lee looked to make something happen after a line drive base hit down the right field line, just the Mud Hens' second hit of the night. As Hinds fielded the ball in right, Lee rounded first and headed for second. But a perfect throw from Hinds was right on the money to second base, gunning down Lee's attempt to get into scoring position and ending the inning.

In the eighth, Blake Dunn began the frame with a walk and moved to second on a ground out, giving Hinds another chance to impact the game. He did just that by lining an RBI single to right, scoring Dunn to double the Bats' lead to 2-0. Buck Farmer made quick work of the Mud Hens in the bottom half, inducing an inning-ending double play to erase a leadoff walk.

For the second straight night, Luis Mey (S, 10) was called on in a save situation in the ninth. Again, he struggled but survived. A single and a walk brought the winning run to the plate for the Mud Hens with two outs. In a bid to get the home team even, Tomas Nido crushed a fly ball 402 feet to straight away center field. Fortunately for the Bats, it was hit to the deepest part of Fifth Third Field, where Dunn made a leaping catch on the warning track to finish the Bats' second straight shutout win.

Hinds capped his historic night by going 2-for-4 with a run, RBI, stolen base, and an outfield assist. Louisville's pitching staff combined on a three-hit shutout, the team's ninth of the year, to keep the win streak alive.

The Bats (68-72, 36-29 second half) and Mud Hens (76-64, 37-28 second half) continue their series on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.







