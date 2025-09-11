Jacksonville Completes Epic Comeback against Memphis

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A game tying home run from Kemp Alderman and a walk-off home run by Joe Mack completed an amazing 9-8 comeback win over the Memphis Redbirds, Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Down 7-1 the ninth, Jacksonville (83-57, 36-29) mustered an electric comeback to tie the game in the ninth. Mack walked and Jared Serna singled. Matthew Etzel followed with a walk, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, Johnny Olmstead whacked a sacrifice fly, making it 7-2. In the next at bat, Bennett Hostetler walloped an RBI single, making it 7-3. In the ensuing at bat, Jacob Berry smacked a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 7-5. Following a pitching change, Alderman (6) obliterated a two-run home run, tying the game at seven.

In the tenth, Noah Mendlinger was the zombie runner at second and Andy Yerzy was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners up a base. After a pickoff at third, Mike Antico laced an RBI double, giving Memphis (74-64, 33-31) an 8-7 lead..

Down a run in the bottom of the tenth, Deyvison De Los Santos began the frame as the zombie runner. With a runner at second, Mack (17) demolished a two-run home run, winning the game, 9-8.

Memphis struck first in the second inning. Mendlinger singled with one out. One batter later, Brody Moore (2) smacked a two-run home run, giving the Redbirds an early two-run advantage.

Jacksonville responded in the fourth. De Los Santos walked and stole second base. Two batters later, Serna whacked a RBI single, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1.

The Redbirds continued to soar in the seventh. Mendlinger opened with a double to start the frame. A wild pitch advanced him to third base. In the next plate appearance, Andy Yerzy walked. With runners at first and third, Moore swatted a sacrifice fly, extending the lead. A wild pitch advanced Yerzy to second base and JJ Wetherholt followed with a walk. A second wild pitch advanced both runners to second and third. Bryan Torres walked and loaded the bases. With the bases juiced, Blaze Jordan ripped an RBI single, making the score 4-1.

Memphis added to their lead in ninth. Antico doubled and Wetherholt was hit by a pitch. With two on and nobody out, Torres crushed a two-run double. Two batters later, Matt Koperniak knocked a sacrifice fly, making it 7-1.

Jacksonville and Memphis will continue the series in Thursday's contest starting at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Dax Fulton (0-1, 7.56 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp against LHP Quinn Mathews (4-6, 3.81 ERA) for the Redbirds. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

