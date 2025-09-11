Jacksonville Completes Epic Comeback against Memphis
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A game tying home run from Kemp Alderman and a walk-off home run by Joe Mack completed an amazing 9-8 comeback win over the Memphis Redbirds, Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Down 7-1 the ninth, Jacksonville (83-57, 36-29) mustered an electric comeback to tie the game in the ninth. Mack walked and Jared Serna singled. Matthew Etzel followed with a walk, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, Johnny Olmstead whacked a sacrifice fly, making it 7-2. In the next at bat, Bennett Hostetler walloped an RBI single, making it 7-3. In the ensuing at bat, Jacob Berry smacked a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 7-5. Following a pitching change, Alderman (6) obliterated a two-run home run, tying the game at seven.
In the tenth, Noah Mendlinger was the zombie runner at second and Andy Yerzy was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners up a base. After a pickoff at third, Mike Antico laced an RBI double, giving Memphis (74-64, 33-31) an 8-7 lead..
Down a run in the bottom of the tenth, Deyvison De Los Santos began the frame as the zombie runner. With a runner at second, Mack (17) demolished a two-run home run, winning the game, 9-8.
Memphis struck first in the second inning. Mendlinger singled with one out. One batter later, Brody Moore (2) smacked a two-run home run, giving the Redbirds an early two-run advantage.
Jacksonville responded in the fourth. De Los Santos walked and stole second base. Two batters later, Serna whacked a RBI single, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1.
The Redbirds continued to soar in the seventh. Mendlinger opened with a double to start the frame. A wild pitch advanced him to third base. In the next plate appearance, Andy Yerzy walked. With runners at first and third, Moore swatted a sacrifice fly, extending the lead. A wild pitch advanced Yerzy to second base and JJ Wetherholt followed with a walk. A second wild pitch advanced both runners to second and third. Bryan Torres walked and loaded the bases. With the bases juiced, Blaze Jordan ripped an RBI single, making the score 4-1.
Memphis added to their lead in ninth. Antico doubled and Wetherholt was hit by a pitch. With two on and nobody out, Torres crushed a two-run double. Two batters later, Matt Koperniak knocked a sacrifice fly, making it 7-1.
Jacksonville and Memphis will continue the series in Thursday's contest starting at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Dax Fulton (0-1, 7.56 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp against LHP Quinn Mathews (4-6, 3.81 ERA) for the Redbirds. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Join the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow for Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase $2 16 oz drafts and $3 24 oz drafts at various locations throughout the ballpark. Tomorrow is also CSX First Responders Day. CSX is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active and retired first responders and their dependents. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
