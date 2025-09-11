Bastidas' Blast Keys Stripers' 7-4 Triumph in Nashville

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Jesus Bastidas homered and drove in four runs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (33-32) to a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Sounds (33-32) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Stripers snapped a four-game losing streak in Nashville as they evened the series at 1-1.

Decisive Plays: A two-run single by David McCabe gave the Stripers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Nashville quickly tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the first on RBI hits from Luis Urias and Tyler Black. In the third, Jefferson Quero put the Sounds ahead 3-2 with a two-out RBI double. Gwinnett scored twice in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Bastidas and go-ahead sacrifice fly by Luke Waddell to go up 4-3. In the eighth, Bastidas cranked a three-run home run (4) to give the Stripers insurance at 7-3. Nashville scored once in the ninth before a double play ended the game.

Key Contributors: Bastidas (1-for-2, homer, 4 RBIs) and McCabe (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Gwinnett's seven runs. Starter Jose Suarez pitched 5.0 innings (7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision. Nathan Wiles (W, 6-8) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out four in relief. For Nashville, Brandon Lockridge went 4-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett's win in Nashville was its first since June 5, snapping a four-game losing streak. Bastidas's homer was his first since August 21 at Memphis. With 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, Wiles extended his season-best scoreless streak to three games (9.0 IP).

Next Game (Thursday, September 11): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Carlos Carrasco (6-3, 3.58 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Garrett Stallings (5-3, 4.15 ERA) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. On MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







