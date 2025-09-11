Bastidas' Blast Keys Stripers' 7-4 Triumph in Nashville
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Jesus Bastidas homered and drove in four runs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (33-32) to a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Sounds (33-32) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Stripers snapped a four-game losing streak in Nashville as they evened the series at 1-1.
Decisive Plays: A two-run single by David McCabe gave the Stripers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Nashville quickly tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the first on RBI hits from Luis Urias and Tyler Black. In the third, Jefferson Quero put the Sounds ahead 3-2 with a two-out RBI double. Gwinnett scored twice in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Bastidas and go-ahead sacrifice fly by Luke Waddell to go up 4-3. In the eighth, Bastidas cranked a three-run home run (4) to give the Stripers insurance at 7-3. Nashville scored once in the ninth before a double play ended the game.
Key Contributors: Bastidas (1-for-2, homer, 4 RBIs) and McCabe (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of Gwinnett's seven runs. Starter Jose Suarez pitched 5.0 innings (7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision. Nathan Wiles (W, 6-8) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out four in relief. For Nashville, Brandon Lockridge went 4-for-5 with a double and one RBI.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett's win in Nashville was its first since June 5, snapping a four-game losing streak. Bastidas's homer was his first since August 21 at Memphis. With 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, Wiles extended his season-best scoreless streak to three games (9.0 IP).
Next Game (Thursday, September 11): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Carlos Carrasco (6-3, 3.58 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Garrett Stallings (5-3, 4.15 ERA) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. On MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Jacksonville Completes Epic Comeback against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Walk 12, Fall for Franchise Tying High 11th Time, 7-1 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Blow Six-Run Ninth-Inning Lead, Lose at Jumbo Shrimp in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Home Run Sends Storm Chasers Past Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bastidas' Blast Keys Stripers' 7-4 Triumph in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Win Second Straight against Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lockridge's Four-Hit Night Not Enough in Sounds Loss to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Roll Tides with 17-9 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Drohan Dazzles as WooSox Top Mets 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Norfolk Falls To Durham In Slugfest - Norfolk Tides
- Mets Fall to Red Sox, 4-1, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hinds Hits 20/20 as Bats Win 11th Straight - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Use Five-Run First Inning to Surge Past Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Blast Their Way to 9-2 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Tampa Bay Rays Announce 2025 Minor League Awards - Durham Bulls
- Iowa's Win Streak Snapped at 10 - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings and Wegmans to Award $12,000 to Local Youth Baseball & Softball Organizations - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Even Series with Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- Near Shutout Dampens RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Andrew Painter Stymies RailRiders as 'Pigs Win Second Straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox to Pay Tribute in 2026 to Pawtucket & Worcester by Transforming into the "Pawtucket Hot Wieners," the "Worcester Kelley Squares," and "The Art of the Woo" - Worcester Red Sox
- Chasers Snap Losing Streak with 7-1 Win over Charlotte - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Pauley to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Open Road Trip with 2-1 Victory - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Bastidas' Blast Keys Stripers' 7-4 Triumph in Nashville
- Nashville Walks, Runs Way to 8-1 Rout of Stripers
- Ritchie Throws Six Scoreless Innings as Gwinnett Falls 4-2 to Durham
- Braun Pitches Gwinnett to 4-3 Win over Durham in Triple-A Debut
- Stripers Blanked on Two Hits in 8-0 Loss to Durham