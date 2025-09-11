Indians Even Series with Iowa

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Two early home runs from Rafael Flores and Sammy Siani powered the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-3 win over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

The Indians (37-28, 79-60) jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning. Alika Williams led off with a single, Sammy Siani walked and Nick Solak ripped a double down the left field line to plate Williams for a 1-0 lead. Rafael Flores then launched a three-run home run 422 feet to the shrubbery in center field.

In the bottom of the second inning, Siani hit a solo homer to extend the lead, 5-0. Indy added a sixth run in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Solak.

Jonathan Long got the I-Cubs (33-32, 72-67) in the run column with a solo homer in the fifth inning, his 20th of the campaign. He later cut the deficit, 6-2, with an RBI single in the seventh frame. Caleb Knight was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat to load the bases and Nicky Lopez brought the third Iowa run home on a sacrifice fly.

Indy got a run back in the bottom half of the seventh when Anthony Prato came around to score on a throwing error by center fielder Owen Caissie. Solak added one more insurance run in the eighth to extend the lead, 8-3, with an RBI single.

Drake Fellows tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball, giving way to Ryder Ryan (W, 6-1), who allowed two runs across 3.1 innings. Cam Sanders tossed a scoreless ninth inning to seal the win

Antonio Santos (L, 0-3) started for Iowa and allowed five runs across 3.0 innings.

The six-game series between Indy and Iowa continues on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Hunter Barco (3-1, 3.93) is set to start for the Indians and LHP Jordan Wicks (3-4, 3.32) takes the mound for the I-Cubs.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.