Chasers Snap Losing Streak with 7-1 Win over Charlotte

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped a season-long 10-game losing streak Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Charlotte Knights 7-1.

The Knights were first onto the board, as Omaha starter Shane Panzini allowed a solo home run in the 1st inning. The right-hander followed with 5.0 scoreless innings, firing 1-2-3 frames in the 2nd and 5th. Panzini faced the minimum in the 6th inning to record and ended the outing with a pickoff at first base for his first quality start with Omaha and second of the year.

Tyler Gentry evened the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd with a solo homer, then in the 4th, an RBI single from Luca Tresh gave Omaha a 2-1 lead.

The Storm Chasers furthered their advantage to 6-1 between the 5th and 6th innings. A Dairon Blanco 2-run home run scored John Rave in the 5th. Then Omaha added 3 runs on a run-scoring sacrifice bunt from Gentry, and a Payton Wilson RBI single.

Major League rehabber Stephen Cruz followed Panzini with a 1-2-3 7th, then Beck Way followed with a scoreless 8th. In the bottom of the 8th, Tresh connected on a solo home run to put the score at 7-1, which held to be final after Geoff Hartlieb pitched a 1-2-3 9th.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday against the Charlotte Knights, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Spencer Turnbull is scheduled to pitch.







