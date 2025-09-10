SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 10, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-27, 82-55) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-21, 81-55)

September 10, 2025 | Game 137 | Home Game 69 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Andrew Painter (4-5, 5.62) vs. RH Allan Winans (11-0, 1.33)

Painter: Surrendered 7 R (6 ER) on 10 H over 5.1 IP in 9/03 ND vs. TOL with 5 K & 3 BB (8-7 LHV WO)

Winans: Allowed 2 R on 4 H with 5 K & 1 BB over 3.2 IP in 9/04 ND @ WOR (5-1 SWB)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 5-4 decision to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at PNC Field. Down two runs in the ninth, the RailRiders brought the winning run to the plate three times, scoring once, but could not complete the comeback against the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first against Kenta Maeda. Christian Arroyo hit an RBI single to score Phillies #2 Prospect Aidan Miller, who was making his Triple-A debut. Rafael Lantigua extended the lead with a sacrifice bunt for a 2-0 edge. The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the fourth against IronPigs starter Gabe Mosser. After Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones singled, Jose Rojas blasted his 28th homer of the year, a two-run shot to left field to even the game at two. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the bottom of the seventh with another home run off the bat of Rojas, who lifted a four-seam fastball 393 feet over the right field wall to give the RailRiders a 3-2 edge. In the top of the eighth, Gabriel Rincones, Jr. doubled and scored on a Lantigua RBI groundout to level the game at three. Lehigh Valley recaptured the lead in the top of the ninth off a two-run double from Johan Rojas, scoring Josh Breaux and Rodolfo Castro for a 5-3 lead. With one out in the ninth, T.J. Rumfield walked to bring Rojas to the plate. After Rojas walked, Davis laced an infield single off the glove of Lantigua to score pinch runner Duke Ellis, giving the RailRiders a 5-4 lead. However, Devin Sweet closed the door on the RailRiders to earn his second save of the season.

Jake Bird (1-2) worked 1.0 innings and gave up two runs on two hits in the loss. Phil Bickford (4-1) was credited with the win.

THE CHASE- With 11 games to go in the 2025 regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Toledo remained 6.0 games back, Lehigh Valley picked up a game and is 6.5 off the pace and Indianapolis is still 7.0 out. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23.

MULTITASKING- Jose Rojas has four multi-homer games this season, including three in the second half.

YES!- Today's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will be featured on the YES Network and The Gotham App.

PERFECTION PERSONIFIED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 19-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year. The right-hander holds an 11-0 mark over 16 starts and three relief outings. He did not factor in the decision in his appearance last week at Worcester, a 5-1 RailRiders win. He has made one appearance against the IronPigs this season, going six shutout innings in a 4-1 SWB win on August 7 with seven strikeouts and one walk.

RECORD BOOK ASSAULT- Jose Rojas leads the International League with 68 extra-base hits this season and has set a new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record in the process. He passed Marlon Anderson's 1998 record of 62 extra-base hits with seven added to his tally last week. Rojas is also chasing single-season franchise marks in doubles (four behind Chase Utley's record), total bases, runs batted in (tied with Shelley Duncan's 2009 total and seven behind Torey Lovullo's franchise mark, set in 1999) and slugging percentage.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have one homestand and one road trip remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo to close out the 2025 slate. Six of the final 11 games this season are day games. The RailRiders are 26-14 in day contests this season.

SERIES STUFF- The RailRiders have won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won 11 of those 15 series since May 27.

IRONRAIL RENEWED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley are level with eight wins apiece and five games to go in the 2025 iteration of the IronRail Series.

DOUBLE DIPPERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 3-1-6 in doubleheaders this year, sweeping three, getting swept in one and splitting six.

POWER SWING- Spencer Jones hit his MiLB-best 33rd home run of the season on Friday night. The Yankees' #3 prospect blasted 16 over 49 games for Somerset and has hit 17 in 56 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones leads Lazaro Montes from the Seattle Mariners' system and Ryan Ward from the LA Dodgers organization by one.

ESCARRA OPTIONED- JC. Escarra was optioned by the Yankees on Thursday to open a roster spot for Austin Slater. Escarra has reported and is hitting .308 over 18 games for the RailRiders this season in two stints on the SWB roster. Edinson Durán was placed on the Development List to open an active roster spot for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 12-2 to Detroit. The Tigers plated nine runs in the seventh against the Yankees' bullpen. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger home runs provided the only offense of the day... Somerset bested Reading 7-6 in 11 innings. Brendan Jones and Jace Avina drove in runs in the top of the 11th for the win. The Patriots have won seven straight and maintain their 3.5-game lead with five to play.







International League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.