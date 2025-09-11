Drohan Dazzles as WooSox Top Mets 4-1
Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Behind a dominant performance from Shane Drohan, the Worcester Red Sox (29-36, 70-69) beat the Syracuse Mets (40-25, 71-69) 4-1 on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium to even this six-game series at a game apiece.
In his third start off the injured list, Drohan tossed five scoreless innings. He retired the first nine he faced and only allowed two baserunners: singles to Jett Williams and Jose Azocar. The left-hander struck out three.
Since his return, Drohan has posted a 2.19 ERA (3 ER/12.1 IP).
The WooSox scored their first run in the top of the first. Mikey Romero led off the game with a single to right. Kristian Campbell lined a single to right field. Jhostynxon Garcia singled to load the bases. Abraham Toro hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Romero to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead.
Worcester batted around in the second. With one out and two aboard, Romero drilled a three-run, opposite-field homer to extend the lead to 4-0.
Luis Guerrero made a rehab appearance and hurled a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts. Guerrero topped out at 97.5 mph.
The WooSox and Mets continue this six-game series tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. Right-hander Tyler Uberstine (4-4, 4.00) is scheduled to make the start for the WooSox. Left-hander Brandon Waddell (3-8, 4.41) is set to toe the rubber for the Mets. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
