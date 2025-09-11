Mets Fall to Red Sox, 4-1, on Wednesday Night

Published on September 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Although the Syracuse Mets bullpen was sharp, the offense didn't do enough in a 4-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox on a sunny Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Worcester (70-69, 29-36) jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning with three straight singles to start the game and a sacrifice fly by Abraham Toro, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

The Worcester offense didn't stop in the second inning when Mikey Romero hit a three-run home run to stretch the lead, 4-0.

On offense, Syracuse (71-69, 40-25) only mustered up four hits in the first eight innings - singles by Jett Williams, Jose Azocar, Luke Ritter, and Luis De Los Santos.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets ignited a short-lived rally. Azocar popped a ball above the infield and a missed catch error by shortstop Max Ferguson put Azocar at first. Next, Azocar moved to second on defensive indifference. Then, Azocar came home to score on an RBI single by Kevin Parada to make it a 4-1 ballgame. After Gilberto Celestino walked, Yonny Hernandez flied out to left field, ending the game

On the mound, starter Jonathan Pintaro allowed four runs and recorded five outs. Out of the bullpen, Douglas Orellana pitched two and one-third scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. In his Syracuse debut, Joe La Sorsa tossed the fifth inning without allowing a run, striking out two. Chris Devenski pitched one and two-thirds innings with three K's and no runs, and Alex Carrillo recorded four outs, three of which were strikeouts. To finish, Richard Lovelady struck out the side in the ninth.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox with game three on Thursday night. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is slated to start for the Mets with right-hander Tyler Uberstine set to go for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

